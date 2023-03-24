The locals and chiefs of the Oti region are furious with a contractor who abandoned the construction of a three-unit classroom block in the community

They have called on the contractor to return to the site and finish the work to provide a learning space for children

The chief of the community mentioned in an interview that the behaviour of the building contractor was surprising to them

The locals of Kecheibi Asuoja in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region have urged the contractor working on the community's three-unit classroom block project to return to the site and finish the job.

As a result, they have urgently requested that the regional minister, Mr Joshua Makubu, and the municipal chief executive, Mr Bright Lenwah, invite the contractor NIN-SAALA Construction Limited to the job site so that he may finish it.

The chief of the Kecheibi Asuoja community, Nana Sei Ngbanpoan, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the contractor's actions surprised them. He said:

We gave everything we had to help him deliver on time, but they left without any recourse

According to the chief, the project had been shelved, and all attempts to bring him back had been in vain. He saw that the structure had fallen after a downpour, a sign of poor construction.

In his lamentation, the chief pleaded with the minister to take quick action to resolve their situation.

According to Mr Benjamin Kwaku Alhassan, the principal of Kecheibi Asuoja Primary School, the students would continue attending classes outside beneath trees, providing difficulties and uncertain weather during this rainy season.

He demanded that the school feeding program be expanded to increase enrollment, teaching, and learning.

The students joined in begging the contractor to come back and finish the school project so they could have a better place to learn.

