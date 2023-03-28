A young lady gave a bedroom a complete makeover that transformed it from an ordinary room into a plush one with paintings and beautiful drawers

The lady shared a step-by-step approach she took to get the final results and encouraged Ghanaians to follow her steps

The thirty-four-second video on TikTok impressed many, who shared their thoughts in the post's comment section

Many Ghanaians were inspired by a lady's bedroom transformation when she posted the renovation process on TikTok and mentioned the steps she took to achieve those results.

Lady gives tips on how Ghanaians can decorate their bedrooms. Photo credit: @hvnlyoasis

Source: TikTok

According to the TikToker with the handle @hvnlyoasis, she took seven steps to transform the ordinary-looking room into an exquisite one with paintings, drawers and more.

The lady showed Ghanaians the easy steps she took to renovate the bedroom

The TikToker mentioned that the first step Ghanaians needed to take was to repaint their ceilings before redesigning their closets. After that, they should change the room's paint colour to a more appealing one and also change the flooring type, if needed.

She continued by saying that the bed and any moveable furniture should be refurbished, and an area rug should be placed in the middle of the room to give it a classy look. Lastly, all clothes, shoes, bags and accessories should be organised and neatly put away.

Watch the video below.

Ghanaians react to the video

Many Ghanaians were impressed by the bedroom's transformation in the video and shared their thoughts in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions below.

Akosua Nyamedea commented:

First step: have money

Gloria Buckman Yankson said:

Tiktok said "FOR YOU" because they know I'm in the middle of giving my bedroom a refresh after 2,000 years.

Chenemi remarked:

Step 1. Have plenty of money... ahhh cause this is too beautiful to be cheap

CallmehRoxy opined:

My closet used to be a laundry room, and my bedroom was a living room

