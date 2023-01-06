A lady on Twitter amazed many when she shared how she transformed a client's ugly-looking house into a palatial dwelling place

She shared a post on social media thanking her US-based clients for having trust in her to deliver the project

Several netizens were impressed by the massive transformation and took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Twitter user with the handle @DuchessAnnie caused an online stir when she shared photos and videos of how she transformed the uncompleted building of her US-based clients into a plush home.

A lady shares how she transformed an uncompleted building into a nice home. Photo credit: @DuchessAnnie

Source: Twitter

She thanked them for their faith in her by saying:

2 years ago I got a dm from a client who stays in the US requesting for our services. They trusted us and we delivered. Today, I officially handed over the finished project to the owner. Thank you Mr & Mrs Rahman for the numerous recommendations. Thank you

Watch a video of the final look of the house below.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Netizens react to the photos and videos of the house transformation

Several netizens were impressed by the massive transformation and shared their opinions in the comments. YEN.com.gh compiles some reactions below.

@AgbogunleriSM said:

Even though I don't have 10k in my account now, I know you will build a house for me before the end of this year. I have a strong belief.

@zkjango commented:

Good job, especially the stairs because I can see it was a disaster waiting to happen as the stringer depth is too thin and may collapse under heavy load. Well done!

@olluwashegziz remarked:

I am an electrical engineer, Ma. I would love to with you on some of your projects.

@adeniyienai opined:

You'll soon be getting a DM from me

A TikToker Shares Video Showing Massive Transformation Of A School Renovation Project: "What A Beauty"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how a TikToker shared a video showing the massive transformation of a school. Netizens were amazed when @jkarchitecturedesignsbui showed how a school that appeared to be in disrepair will be converted into a vibrant campus.

Prior to showing how the school will look after renovation, the video first showed the school's deteriorated look.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh