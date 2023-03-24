The move by some market sellers to cheat foreigners when it comes to goods and services has been spoken against

In a video on YouTube, Agnes Ampofo, a Ghanaian based in the US narrated how she confronted a seller in Ghana over such an issue

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the lady for speaking on such an issue with many applauding her confidence.

A young Ghanaian woman based in the United States has admitted that one thing that she doesn't like about some Ghanaians is how they try to take advantage of you once they know you are a foreigner.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa on YouTube, Agnes Ampofo, currently a resident of Baltimore Maryland in the US said that kind of mindset by some Ghanaians is something that really upsets her.

A Ghanaian lady in the US laments over the attitude of some market sellers Photo credit:@SVTV Africa/YouTube

Source: Youtube

She revealed a personal experience of how a market seller tried to cheat her by inflating the price of an item simply because she sounded like a foreigner.

“In 2021, my family and I went to a market in Accra to buy something. I heard the one selling the things mention to a previous customer that a small bottle of water cost 1 cedi or 2 cedis but when it got my turn, the price shot up to 10 cedis. I asked the seller whether I was coming to buy the blood of Jesus” she said.

Ghanaians react to the lady's comment

Netizens who reacted to the video praised the lady for speaking on the matter regarding how some Ghanaians treat visitors who come into the country.

Obeng family:

I am in the US and this Lady has given vivid truth about the situation here and in Ghana. Truth teller!!

Muddy Water:

I'm empathetic to most of what she said. but every man is what he's because of the thoughts he he allows to dominate his mind. So we're all responsible to create the reality we want for ourselves and also accept whatever outcome emerges

Patrick Dankwa:

This young lady is an intelligent woman wish she gets the opportunity to contribute to the building of Ghana shortly

Source: YEN.com.gh