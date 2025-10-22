A seasoned Ghanaian journalist has urged the government to ban the importing of cement

This comes as the government warned stakeholders about unauthorised Portland cement imports

GREDA also recently challenged cement producers to reduce prices after recent cedi gains

Ace Ghanaian journalist Bernard Avle has reignited the debate over the country's dependence on imported cement.

Speaking on Citi FM’s Citi Breakfast Show on Wednesday, Avle questioned the government’s commitment to supporting local production, emphasising that Ghana possesses the expertise and capacity to meet its own cement needs.

"This is an interesting one because I know that we have enough capacity in Ghana to produce all the cement without even importing. I think they should completely ban cement importation," he stated during the October 22, 2025, edition of the Citi Breakfast Show.

His remarks come amid growing concerns about illegal smuggling and the unlicensed importation of cement into the country.

Government warns about illegal Portland Cement imports

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, in a press release dated October 21, 2025, cautioned the public, importers, and stakeholders against unauthorised importing of Portland Cement.

The statement reminded all entities that, per the Export and Import (Restrictions on Importation of Portland Cement) Regulations, 2016 (L.I. 2240), anyone seeking to import cement must obtain a valid import license.

Minister Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare emphasised that no licenses have been issued since she assumed office, warning that any ongoing importation is illegal and will face strict enforcement, including seizure of goods, fines, and prosecution.

The Ministry also pledged continued collaboration with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) and the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) to intensify border monitoring and enforcement.

GREDA joins calls to reduce cement prices

Meanwhile, the Ghana Real Estate Developers Association (GREDA) has criticised local cement producers for failing to reduce prices despite the cedi’s sustained appreciation since mid-2025.

Speaking to the Business & Financial Times, the General Secretary of GREDA, Samuel Amegayibor, sharply criticised local cement producers for what he described as 'excessive greed' and unfair practices that undermine the construction industry in Ghana.

According to Amegayibor, the current pricing model adopted by many cement manufacturers is unreasonable and lacks transparency.

He emphasised that these producers continue to maintain high prices despite the sustained appreciation of the Ghana cedi against the US dollar, which, in theory, should have reduced production costs.

Industry players and consumers continue to urge government intervention, calling for measures that promote fair pricing, protect local manufacturers, and strengthen Ghana’s construction sector.

