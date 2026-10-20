Ghanaians looking for affordable automatic cars in 2026 can find several locally used models advertised for less than GH¢50,000

The Daewoo Matiz, Kia Picanto, Mazda Demio, Nissan March and Hyundai Getz are among the cheaper automatic cars available on the Ghanaian market

Buyers can explore online marketplaces such as Jiji Ghana and Autochek, but should carefully inspect vehicles and verify their documents before making payment

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Ghanaians looking for affordable automatic cars have several options in the second-hand market, with some models advertised for less than GH¢50,000.

Cheapest automatic cars in Ghana in 2026: Full list of models and prices. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Automatic cars appeal to motorists who want easier driving, particularly in the heavy traffic experienced in Accra, Kumasi and other major towns.

A review of listings on Jiji Ghana in October 2026 found older vehicles from Daewoo, Kia, Mazda, Hyundai, Nissan, Chevrolet and Toyota offered at relatively modest prices.

Cheapest automatic cars in Ghana

Model Year Advertised price Daewoo Matiz 2007 GH¢24,000 Kia Picanto 2010 GH¢33,900 Mazda Demio 2006 GH¢36,000 Nissan March 2010 GH¢37,000 Hyundai Getz 2010 GH¢38,000 Chevrolet Spark 2012 GH¢39,500 Hyundai i10 2010 GH¢45,000 Toyota Vitz 2010 GH¢49,000

These amounts are asking prices from individual advertisements, not guaranteed selling prices or national averages. Most examples are locally used, and availability may change.

Affordable models buyers can consider

The Daewoo Matiz is one of the least expensive options identified. A 2007 automatic model was advertised for GH¢24,000 in Ashaiman, while a 2009 example appeared at GH¢32,500.

The Mazda Demio also offers an entry point for buyers on a budget. A 2006 automatic model carried a GH¢36,000 asking price.

For those considering the Hyundai Getz, a 2010 automatic version was advertised at GH¢38,000. A 2010 Nissan March automatic appeared at GH¢37,000 in Ashaley Botwe.

The Kia Picanto listing at GH¢33,900 deserves caution: its seller mentioned engine smoke. Another 2013 automatic Picanto was advertised for GH¢49,500, illustrating how condition can affect price.

Buyers interested in Toyota can look at older Vitz models, although many advertisements exceed GH¢50,000.

Where to buy automatic cars in Ghana

Interested buyers can compare advertisements on Jiji Ghana, which allows searches by model, location, transmission and budget. Autochek Ghana is another platform worth checking for available automatic vehicles.

Physical inspections can be arranged with sellers in areas such as Accra, Kasoa and Tema, depending on the particular advertisement.

People shopping on a tight budget should distinguish the manufacturing year from the registration year, because advertisements sometimes display both. They should also check whether the air conditioning works and request evidence of recent repairs.

Before paying, buyers should test the gearbox during a road drive, have a trusted mechanic inspect the vehicle, confirm registration details and check for accident damage.

They should also budget for servicing, insurance and possible repairs. The cheapest advertised car may become more expensive if its engine or transmission needs major work.

Prices of Trotro cars in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that some older trotro buses remain useful for transport owners who want affordable commercial vehicles.

Drivers have different options depending on budget, route, and maintenance strength, with prices showing why a name is not the only factor.

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Source: YEN.com.gh