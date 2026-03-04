The Ghana Prisons Service has triggered reactions in the wake of Agradaa’s release after months behind bars

This follows comments by the Service’s Public Relations Officer detailing what transpired during Agradaa’s last days as an inmate

The PRO also explained the discussions he had with the evangelist and the training Agradaa underwent before her release

The Ghana Prisons Service has officially gone public on the release of evangelist Patricia Asiedua, popularly known as Agradaa, from the Nsawam Female Prison on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

In a new video on the Ghana Prisons Service YouTube channel, Abdul Adamu Latif, the Public Relations Officer and Chief Superintendent of Ghana Prisons, said Agradaa underwent a special form of training known as the discharge process.

He explained that the purpose of the training was to assess her mental health, among other things, and ensure that Agradaa was in the right frame of mind before her release.

“Before you leave the prison, we take you through some training known as the discharge process. Mentally, among other things, everything must be in order before you are allowed to reunite with your family. Our sister Agradaa also underwent this training in her case,” CSP Abdul Adamu Latif said.

He also spoke about a conversation he had with Agradaa, adding that it was worthwhile for Ghanaians to learn from the story of the freed evangelist.

Details of Agradaa's 15-year jail sentence and appeal

Agradaa was sentenced to 15 years in prison on July 3, 2025, by an Accra Circuit Court on two counts of defrauding by false pretences and one count of charlatanic advertisement in connection with a 2022 church service.

She appealed her 15-year sentence and regularly appeared at the Amasaman Circuit Court for hearings.

At the Amasaman High Court on February 5, 2026, Agradaa’s sentence was reduced from 15 years to 12 months for counts two and three.

She was also fined 200 penalty units (GH₵2,400) and ordered to refund GH₵1,000 to her two complainants, in addition to fines for count one.

The court ruled that Agradaa’s original 15-year hard labour sentence was harsh and excessive, affirming her conviction but exercising discretion to vary the punishment.

Agradaa reunites with family after prison release

A now-viral video following her release shows the adorable moment Agradaa was spotted at her residence with her husband, Angel Asiamah, and her family.

Beaming with joy, she posed while sitting on a couch beside her husband, who filmed the heartwarming moment on his smartphone.

Agradaa’s reunion with her family has garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

The video of the Ghana Prisons Service official speaking on Agradaa's release is below:

Counsellor Lutterodt slams Angel Asiamah

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Counsellor Lutterodt criticised Angel Asiamah, the husband of Nana Agradaa.

In an interview on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Counsellor Lutterodt claimed that before Agradaa’s arrest, her church was in a good state, but unfortunately, she was imprisoned, and the place of worship was handed over to Angel Asiamah.

According to Counsellor Lutterodt, Mama Pat’s partner could not manage the church, given its state as seen in videos that went viral before it was painted.

