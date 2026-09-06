Fuseini Alidu Konlabik completed both his WASSCE and a Bachelor of Education at Nsawam Medium Security Prison through distance learning

The 40-year-old spent 12 years in custody and rose to become headmaster of the prison school before his release

Fuseini has now secured a scholarship to pursue a master's degree after earning a first-class from the University of Cape Coast

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A 40-year-old Ghanaian man has made history at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison by graduating with a first-class Bachelor of Education degree in Junior High Education from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) while serving a prison sentence.

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik, who spent 12 years behind bars, completed his secondary and tertiary education through distance learning programmes offered at the facility. He sat for the November WASSCE examination in 2018, earning an aggregate 12, before proceeding to enrol in UCC's distance education programme to pursue his undergraduate degree.

Nsawam Prison Inmate Fuseini Alidu Konlabik bags degree from UCC. Photo credit: @ucc.

Source: Instagram

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik: From prison cell to classroom

The journey was far from easy. Fuseini described the daily sacrifice required to pursue education inside the facility, explaining that academic commitment often came at the cost of meals.

"You will spend the whole day in school, and when you come to the cell, you won't get food to eat. So, if you want to eat sumptuous food, then you can't be a student," he said in an interview with Crime Check TV on September 3, 2026.

Access to qualified instructors within the prison walls was another persistent challenge. Fuseini revealed that inmates without educational backgrounds frequently hoped for educated cellmates to arrive who could teach them.

"We always pray that somebody with a degree background is convicted so that he comes and teaches us," he said.

Despite those hardships, Fuseini did not merely study he taught. During his time in custody, he became a teacher at the prison school and eventually rose to serve as its headmaster.

Fuseini Alidu Konlabik: Life after release

Since regaining his freedom, Fuseini has taken up work as a History and Government teacher. He has also secured a scholarship to pursue a master's degree through a distance education programme, continuing the academic path he began inside Nsawam.

His time in prison brought personal loss alongside academic achievement. While incarcerated, his wife ended their marriage and remarried.

"I called my wife one day and she said she is ageing, so she has moved on and married someone else. So, she has found her level," he recounted.

Throughout the ordeal, Fuseini said a clear personal resolve kept him focused from the moment he arrived at the facility.

"Immediately I was sent to Nsawam, I told myself that I will not go back the same, so I have to get something meaningful," he said, adding: "In this life, everything goes with determination. If you plan your life well, you can achieve whatever you want in life."

The YouTube video is below:

US jails 2 men over $34M fraud scheme

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Kenneth Kessler and Michael Gomez who operated seven durable medical equipment (DME) companies that allegedly billed Medicare for braces that patients neither needed nor requested.

The pair paid kickbacks to obtain fraudulent doctors’ orders and allegedly shifted billing between their companies to circumvent Medicare payment suspensions.

Kessler personally made more than $1.4 million from the scheme, while Gomez received over $2.3 million before both pleaded guilty in May 2026.

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Source: YEN.com.gh