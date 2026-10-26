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Building Materials Prices in Ghana in 2026: Full List and Costs
Real Estate

Building Materials Prices in Ghana in 2026: Full List and Costs

by  Blessed Antwi
3 min read
  • Cement, iron rods and rough sand recorded price increases in September 2026
  • Building materials such as blocks, roofing sheets, tiles and doors are available at different prices depending on quality and location
  • A detailed list of building materials and their estimated prices can help Ghanaians plan construction projects

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The prices of building materials in Ghana remain a major concern for people planning to build houses, renovate existing properties or complete unfinished projects in 2026.

Ghana, Building materials, Accra, 2026, Real estate, Project
Cost of building materials in Ghana in 2026: Full price list for homeowners. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

From cement and iron rods to roofing sheets, tiles and electrical materials, knowing how much these items cost can help prospective homeowners prepare realistic construction budgets.

Recent market reports indicate that some essential materials became more expensive in September 2026, while others recorded price reductions.

Prices of building materials in Ghana

According to the Channel One Market Price Barometer, 32.5R cement increased from GH¢98 to GH¢100 per bag in September, while 42.5R cement rose from GH¢109 to GH¢117.

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Iron rods also increased from GH¢7,300 to GH¢7,500 per tonne, while rough sand reached GH¢2,800 per double-axle load.

The table below combines September market figures with indicative 2026 retail prices for other construction materials, mainly from Greater Accra.

Building material

Estimated price (GH¢)

Cement, 32.5R (50kg)

100 per bag

Cement, 42.5R (50kg)

117 per bag

Iron rods

7,500 per tonne

12mm iron rod

110–170 per length

16mm iron rod

190–280 per length

6-inch cement block

5–8 each

9-inch cement block

7–11 each

Rough sand

2,800 per double-axle load

Stone chippings

1,800–3,500 per trip

Aluminium roofing sheets

120–260 per m²

Plywood

105 per sheet

Nails

23 per kg

40×40 ceramic tiles

165–185 per box

60×60 porcelain tiles

155–260 per box

Interior emulsion paint, 20L

281–300

Exterior emulsion paint, 20L

401–511

POP, 40kg

80–95

PVC ceiling panels

110–190 each

Gypsum plasterboard

180–200 per sheet

Interior wooden doors

800–2,500 each

Metal security doors

1,750–8,000 each

Aluminium sliding windows

600–2,000 each

Half-inch PVC pipes

25–40 per length

Three-inch PVC pipes

95–125 per length

Water closet with cistern

750–2,500

Electrical cable, 2.5mm², 90m

470–610 per coil

Electrical switches and sockets

20–60 each

1,000-litre water tank

1,200–2,815

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Note: Prices are indicative and not nationwide fixed rates. They vary according to brand, specifications, supplier, location and delivery arrangements.

What affects building material prices in Ghana?

Several factors influence construction material prices, including transportation expenses, exchange rates, manufacturing costs and market demand.

For instance, cement manufacturers introduced a temporary surcharge in September following congestion at Tema Port, which increased the cost of handling imported clinker.

However, some products became cheaper during the same period. Nails declined from GH¢30 to GH¢23 per kilogramme, while plywood remained unchanged at GH¢105 per sheet.

Ghanaians planning construction projects are therefore encouraged to compare quotations from different suppliers before purchasing materials.

They should also budget separately for labour, transportation, building permits and professional services, as these expenses can considerably increase the total cost of completing a house.

How to build a house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses.

Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction.

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A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

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