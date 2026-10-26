Building Materials Prices in Ghana in 2026: Full List and Costs
- Cement, iron rods and rough sand recorded price increases in September 2026
- Building materials such as blocks, roofing sheets, tiles and doors are available at different prices depending on quality and location
- A detailed list of building materials and their estimated prices can help Ghanaians plan construction projects
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The prices of building materials in Ghana remain a major concern for people planning to build houses, renovate existing properties or complete unfinished projects in 2026.
From cement and iron rods to roofing sheets, tiles and electrical materials, knowing how much these items cost can help prospective homeowners prepare realistic construction budgets.
Recent market reports indicate that some essential materials became more expensive in September 2026, while others recorded price reductions.
Prices of building materials in Ghana
According to the Channel One Market Price Barometer, 32.5R cement increased from GH¢98 to GH¢100 per bag in September, while 42.5R cement rose from GH¢109 to GH¢117.
Iron rods also increased from GH¢7,300 to GH¢7,500 per tonne, while rough sand reached GH¢2,800 per double-axle load.
The table below combines September market figures with indicative 2026 retail prices for other construction materials, mainly from Greater Accra.
Building material
Estimated price (GH¢)
Cement, 32.5R (50kg)
100 per bag
Cement, 42.5R (50kg)
117 per bag
Iron rods
7,500 per tonne
12mm iron rod
110–170 per length
16mm iron rod
190–280 per length
6-inch cement block
5–8 each
9-inch cement block
7–11 each
Rough sand
2,800 per double-axle load
Stone chippings
1,800–3,500 per trip
Aluminium roofing sheets
120–260 per m²
Plywood
105 per sheet
Nails
23 per kg
40×40 ceramic tiles
165–185 per box
60×60 porcelain tiles
155–260 per box
Interior emulsion paint, 20L
281–300
Exterior emulsion paint, 20L
401–511
POP, 40kg
80–95
PVC ceiling panels
110–190 each
Gypsum plasterboard
180–200 per sheet
Interior wooden doors
800–2,500 each
Metal security doors
1,750–8,000 each
Aluminium sliding windows
600–2,000 each
Half-inch PVC pipes
25–40 per length
Three-inch PVC pipes
95–125 per length
Water closet with cistern
750–2,500
Electrical cable, 2.5mm², 90m
470–610 per coil
Electrical switches and sockets
20–60 each
1,000-litre water tank
1,200–2,815
Note: Prices are indicative and not nationwide fixed rates. They vary according to brand, specifications, supplier, location and delivery arrangements.
What affects building material prices in Ghana?
Several factors influence construction material prices, including transportation expenses, exchange rates, manufacturing costs and market demand.
For instance, cement manufacturers introduced a temporary surcharge in September following congestion at Tema Port, which increased the cost of handling imported clinker.
However, some products became cheaper during the same period. Nails declined from GH¢30 to GH¢23 per kilogramme, while plywood remained unchanged at GH¢105 per sheet.
Ghanaians planning construction projects are therefore encouraged to compare quotations from different suppliers before purchasing materials.
They should also budget separately for labour, transportation, building permits and professional services, as these expenses can considerably increase the total cost of completing a house.
How to build a house in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses.
Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction.
A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.