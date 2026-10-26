Cement, iron rods and rough sand recorded price increases in September 2026

Building materials such as blocks, roofing sheets, tiles and doors are available at different prices depending on quality and location

A detailed list of building materials and their estimated prices can help Ghanaians plan construction projects

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The prices of building materials in Ghana remain a major concern for people planning to build houses, renovate existing properties or complete unfinished projects in 2026.

Cost of building materials in Ghana in 2026: Full price list for homeowners. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

From cement and iron rods to roofing sheets, tiles and electrical materials, knowing how much these items cost can help prospective homeowners prepare realistic construction budgets.

Recent market reports indicate that some essential materials became more expensive in September 2026, while others recorded price reductions.

Prices of building materials in Ghana

According to the Channel One Market Price Barometer, 32.5R cement increased from GH¢98 to GH¢100 per bag in September, while 42.5R cement rose from GH¢109 to GH¢117.

Iron rods also increased from GH¢7,300 to GH¢7,500 per tonne, while rough sand reached GH¢2,800 per double-axle load.

The table below combines September market figures with indicative 2026 retail prices for other construction materials, mainly from Greater Accra.

Building material Estimated price (GH¢) Cement, 32.5R (50kg) 100 per bag Cement, 42.5R (50kg) 117 per bag Iron rods 7,500 per tonne 12mm iron rod 110–170 per length 16mm iron rod 190–280 per length 6-inch cement block 5–8 each 9-inch cement block 7–11 each Rough sand 2,800 per double-axle load Stone chippings 1,800–3,500 per trip Aluminium roofing sheets 120–260 per m² Plywood 105 per sheet Nails 23 per kg 40×40 ceramic tiles 165–185 per box 60×60 porcelain tiles 155–260 per box Interior emulsion paint, 20L 281–300 Exterior emulsion paint, 20L 401–511 POP, 40kg 80–95 PVC ceiling panels 110–190 each Gypsum plasterboard 180–200 per sheet Interior wooden doors 800–2,500 each Metal security doors 1,750–8,000 each Aluminium sliding windows 600–2,000 each Half-inch PVC pipes 25–40 per length Three-inch PVC pipes 95–125 per length Water closet with cistern 750–2,500 Electrical cable, 2.5mm², 90m 470–610 per coil Electrical switches and sockets 20–60 each 1,000-litre water tank 1,200–2,815

Note: Prices are indicative and not nationwide fixed rates. They vary according to brand, specifications, supplier, location and delivery arrangements.

What affects building material prices in Ghana?

Several factors influence construction material prices, including transportation expenses, exchange rates, manufacturing costs and market demand.

For instance, cement manufacturers introduced a temporary surcharge in September following congestion at Tema Port, which increased the cost of handling imported clinker.

However, some products became cheaper during the same period. Nails declined from GH¢30 to GH¢23 per kilogramme, while plywood remained unchanged at GH¢105 per sheet.

Ghanaians planning construction projects are therefore encouraged to compare quotations from different suppliers before purchasing materials.

They should also budget separately for labour, transportation, building permits and professional services, as these expenses can considerably increase the total cost of completing a house.

How to build a house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses.

Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction.

A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections.

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Source: YEN.com.gh