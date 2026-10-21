Several real estate companies in Ghana advertise plots of land that buyers can pay for over six, 12 or 24 months

Some developers offer land from GH¢10,000, while others require initial deposits before buyers begin monthly repayments

Instalment purchases may cost more than outright payments, making it important to compare the total prices before committing

Ghanaians hoping to own land without paying the entire purchase price upfront have several options to explore in 2026.

Affordable land in Ghana: Companies accepting deposits and monthly instalments. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

Some real estate developers offer instalment payment plans, allowing prospective buyers to secure plots with an initial deposit and spread the remaining cost over several months.

These arrangements could particularly appeal to salaried workers and individuals who want to acquire land gradually while managing other financial responsibilities.

However, payment terms differ, with some companies charging additional amounts for instalment purchases.

Companies selling land on instalment in Ghana

Among the companies advertising flexible land payment arrangements are Alpha Investment & Properties, Action Plan Real Estate, Prinsmag Real Estate, Ocean View Properties and Afro-Arab Properties.

Their published prices and payment arrangements are compared below.

Company and location Outright price Instalment payment plan Alpha Investment – Amasaman Ashifla GH¢30,000 GH¢35,000 over 6 months or GH¢40,000 over 12 months Action Plan – Kasoa Dominase GH¢30,000 GH¢32,000 over 6 months or GH¢35,000 over 12 months Ocean View – Shai Hills GH¢35,000 GH¢40,000 over 6 months Prinsmag – Tsopoli, Shai Hills and Dawa Varies Additional 20% for 1–6 months or 35% for 7–12 months Afro-Arab – Prampram and other locations Price on enquiry 40% deposit, balance over 24 months at advertised 0% interest

Source: Companies' advertised prices and payment terms checked in October 2026. Prices refer to selected plots or payment arrangements, not every property offered by each company. Availability and additional charges require confirmation.

How the monthly instalment payments work

Alpha Investment & Properties, for example, advertises a 70-by-100-foot plot at Amasaman Ashifla for GH¢30,000 when purchased outright.

Buyers choosing the six-month arrangement pay GH¢35,000, while the 12-month arrangement costs GH¢40,000.

The company advertises an initial deposit of GH¢10,000. Under an equally divided 12-month repayment arrangement, the remaining GH¢30,000 would amount to GH¢2,500 monthly.

Meanwhile, Action Plan Real Estate advertises smaller plots in parts of Kasoa, including Dominase and Fetteh Ojo, with some 40-by-50-foot plots priced at GH¢10,000 outright.

The same plots are advertised at GH¢12,000 over six months and GH¢15,000 over one year.

Afro-Arab Properties offers a different arrangement, allowing buyers to pay 40% upfront and settle the balance within 24 months without advertised interest.

Important things to consider before buying

Although instalment payments can make land acquisition more manageable, buyers should examine the complete purchase agreement.

They should confirm documentation costs, repayment deadlines, penalties for missed payments and when ownership documents will be issued.

Prospective buyers should also conduct independent land searches through the Lands Commission and verify relevant real estate practitioners through the Real Estate Agency Council.

Ultimately, purchasing land on instalment could help Ghanaians spread their expenses, but choosing the right payment arrangement is essential to avoiding unnecessary additional costs.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh