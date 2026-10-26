Alternative building methods are offering Ghanaians opportunities to reduce construction expenses without compromising safety

Interlocking blocks, compressed earth blocks and prefabricated construction are among the options homeowners can consider

Some methods can reduce the use of cement, shorten construction time and lower labour costs

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Building a house in Ghana remains a major financial challenge for many people, particularly those earning modest incomes and hoping to own their first homes.

Cheaper ways to build houses in Ghana using modern construction methods. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The cost of cement, iron rods, roofing materials, labour and other construction expenses often makes it difficult for prospective homeowners to complete their projects within their budgets.

However, alternative construction methods are providing opportunities for Ghanaians to build homes without depending entirely on conventional cement blocks and traditional building techniques.

These methods, some of which are already being explored in Ghana, could help reduce material expenses, construction time and labour requirements.

Five alternative building methods in Ghana

One of the promising options is interlocking block construction, which involves specially designed blocks that fit together with less mortar than conventional sandcrete blocks.

The method can reduce cement consumption during wall construction while allowing builders to complete certain stages more quickly.

A Ghanaian study comparing interlocking bricks with sandcrete blocks for a two-bedroom building found a 24.38% reduction in the construction costs examined.

However, the research used historical prices, and the percentage should not be treated as a guaranteed saving in 2026.

Another option is compressed stabilised earth blocks, which are manufactured using suitable soil, water and stabilising materials such as cement.

These blocks can reduce dependence on conventional building materials, particularly where suitable soil is readily available.

Prefabricated construction is another method worth considering. It involves manufacturing building components away from the construction site before transporting and assembling them.

This can shorten construction periods, although transportation, manufacturing and installation costs must be considered.

Other alternatives include expanded polystyrene (EPS) wall panels and rammed earth construction.

The table below explains how these methods could benefit prospective homeowners.

Building method Potential cost-saving benefit Interlocking blocks Less mortar and potentially lower labour costs Compressed earth blocks Reduced reliance on conventional sandcrete blocks Prefabricated construction Faster assembly and reduced on-site labour EPS wall panels Lightweight components and faster wall installation Rammed earth Use of suitable local soil for wall construction

How Ghanaians can save money

Before choosing an alternative building method, prospective homeowners should compare the total cost of construction rather than focusing only on the price of individual materials.

For instance, a cheaper walling material might require specialised labour, additional equipment or transportation from another region.

The availability of qualified artisans is equally important because poor installation can lead to expensive repairs.

Ghana's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has also supported practical training in alternative construction technologies, including compressed earth blocks, rammed earth and bamboo construction.

A 2026 review of green building materials in Ghana identified potential long-term savings but also highlighted challenges involving initial costs, material availability and skilled labour.

Homeowners are therefore encouraged to consult qualified architects, structural engineers and building professionals before adopting unfamiliar construction systems.

Ultimately, reducing the cost of building a home in Ghana does not necessarily mean using the cheapest materials available.

Choosing suitable construction methods, preparing a realistic budget and working with experienced professionals could help more Ghanaians complete their homes without unnecessary expenses.

Building a 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing.

Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor.

The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system.

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Source: YEN.com.gh