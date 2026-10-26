New Building Methods Helping Ghanaians Reduce the Cost of Constructing Homes
- Alternative building methods are offering Ghanaians opportunities to reduce construction expenses without compromising safety
- Interlocking blocks, compressed earth blocks and prefabricated construction are among the options homeowners can consider
- Some methods can reduce the use of cement, shorten construction time and lower labour costs
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Building a house in Ghana remains a major financial challenge for many people, particularly those earning modest incomes and hoping to own their first homes.
The cost of cement, iron rods, roofing materials, labour and other construction expenses often makes it difficult for prospective homeowners to complete their projects within their budgets.
However, alternative construction methods are providing opportunities for Ghanaians to build homes without depending entirely on conventional cement blocks and traditional building techniques.
These methods, some of which are already being explored in Ghana, could help reduce material expenses, construction time and labour requirements.
Five alternative building methods in Ghana
One of the promising options is interlocking block construction, which involves specially designed blocks that fit together with less mortar than conventional sandcrete blocks.
The method can reduce cement consumption during wall construction while allowing builders to complete certain stages more quickly.
A Ghanaian study comparing interlocking bricks with sandcrete blocks for a two-bedroom building found a 24.38% reduction in the construction costs examined.
However, the research used historical prices, and the percentage should not be treated as a guaranteed saving in 2026.
Another option is compressed stabilised earth blocks, which are manufactured using suitable soil, water and stabilising materials such as cement.
These blocks can reduce dependence on conventional building materials, particularly where suitable soil is readily available.
Prefabricated construction is another method worth considering. It involves manufacturing building components away from the construction site before transporting and assembling them.
This can shorten construction periods, although transportation, manufacturing and installation costs must be considered.
Other alternatives include expanded polystyrene (EPS) wall panels and rammed earth construction.
The table below explains how these methods could benefit prospective homeowners.
Building method
Potential cost-saving benefit
Interlocking blocks
Less mortar and potentially lower labour costs
Compressed earth blocks
Reduced reliance on conventional sandcrete blocks
Prefabricated construction
Faster assembly and reduced on-site labour
EPS wall panels
Lightweight components and faster wall installation
Rammed earth
Use of suitable local soil for wall construction
How Ghanaians can save money
Before choosing an alternative building method, prospective homeowners should compare the total cost of construction rather than focusing only on the price of individual materials.
For instance, a cheaper walling material might require specialised labour, additional equipment or transportation from another region.
The availability of qualified artisans is equally important because poor installation can lead to expensive repairs.
Ghana's Council for Scientific and Industrial Research has also supported practical training in alternative construction technologies, including compressed earth blocks, rammed earth and bamboo construction.
A 2026 review of green building materials in Ghana identified potential long-term savings but also highlighted challenges involving initial costs, material availability and skilled labour.
Homeowners are therefore encouraged to consult qualified architects, structural engineers and building professionals before adopting unfamiliar construction systems.
Ultimately, reducing the cost of building a home in Ghana does not necessarily mean using the cheapest materials available.
Choosing suitable construction methods, preparing a realistic budget and working with experienced professionals could help more Ghanaians complete their homes without unnecessary expenses.
Building a 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that A decent 2-bedroom storey house in Ghana could cost about GH¢500,000 to GH¢850,000 to complete in 2026, depending on its size and finishing.
Storey houses normally cost more than similar bungalows because they require stronger foundations, columns, beams, a staircase and an upper floor.
The estimate does not include the price of land, fence wall, gate, paving, borehole or solar system.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.