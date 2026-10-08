How to Build a House in Ghana Gradually According to Your Monthly Salary

Building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses

Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction

A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections

For a salaried worker in Ghana, building a house gradually begins with a realistic assessment of income, everyday expenses and the amount that can be saved consistently.

From buying land to roofing: How to plan a house project with your salary. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

A monthly salary can support a building fund, but it does not automatically make every house design affordable.

The size of the home, location of the land, construction specifications and existing savings all influence how far the money will go.

The practical approach is to choose an affordable design, obtain a professional estimate and save towards clearly defined stages. This allows the worker to measure progress without starting more work than the available funds can support.

Plan around your monthly salary

Start with your take-home salary: the money received after deductions. Subtract rent, food, transport, dependants’ needs, debt repayments and other essential expenses. Set aside an emergency fund before deciding how much to contribute to construction.

The table below illustrates what saving 10%, 20% or 30% of different monthly salaries would produce. These percentages are examples, rather than a requirement. A worker with high living expenses may need to contribute less.

Monthly take-home salary Save 10% monthly Save 20% monthly Save 30% monthly Annual savings at 20% Five-year savings at 20% GH¢1,500 GH¢150 GH¢300 GH¢450 GH¢3,600 GH¢18,000 GH¢2,000 GH¢200 GH¢400 GH¢600 GH¢4,800 GH¢24,000 GH¢2,500 GH¢250 GH¢500 GH¢750 GH¢6,000 GH¢30,000 GH¢3,000 GH¢300 GH¢600 GH¢900 GH¢7,200 GH¢36,000 GH¢4,000 GH¢400 GH¢800 GH¢1,200 GH¢9,600 GH¢48,000 GH¢5,000 GH¢500 GH¢1,000 GH¢1,500 GH¢12,000 GH¢60,000 GH¢7,000 GH¢700 GH¢1,400 GH¢2,100 GH¢16,800 GH¢84,000 GH¢10,000 GH¢1,000 GH¢2,000 GH¢3,000 GH¢24,000 GH¢120,000

These calculations assume unchanged salaries and uninterrupted contributions. They exclude interest, withdrawals and changes in purchasing power.

They are savings totals, not estimates of the cost of completing a house.

For example, someone earning GH¢3,000 and saving GH¢600 monthly would put aside GH¢7,200 annually. After essential expenses and that contribution, any remaining money must still cover other commitments.

If the contribution proves difficult to sustain, reduce it rather than repeatedly withdrawing from the fund.

Keep construction savings in a separate account and automate contributions where practical. Bonuses or additional earnings can increase the fund after essential obligations have been met.

Before choosing a building start date, obtain estimates for land, documentation and the proposed house.

Where the projected total greatly exceeds likely savings, consider a smaller design, a different location or a longer savings period.

Budget for every building stage

Land should receive careful attention before construction spending begins. Verify the seller’s authority and the property’s ownership and documentation, using appropriate professional assistance and official searches.

Check access, drainage and whether the proposed development is permitted on the site.

Contact the relevant assembly about its building permit requirements and obtain the required approval before starting work.

Choose a qualified designer to prepare a house plan suited to your budget.

If you intend to extend the property later, include that intention in the original design so foundations, access and services can be planned appropriately.

Ask a quantity surveyor to prepare a bill of quantities: an itemised estimate of the materials and labour required. The following stages can guide discussions with your building team.

Stage Expenses to include Practical approach Land and documentation Purchase price, searches, survey, legal assistance and applicable registration charges Verify the property and obtain written estimates before paying Design and approvals Architectural work, engineering input, cost estimates and permit fees Agree on the design and complete the required approvals Site preparation and foundation Clearing, setting out, excavation, concrete, reinforcement, foundation walls and filling Save towards the professionally defined scope before starting Walls and structural work Blocks, mortar, reinforcement, lintels, columns and labour, as required by the design Use the approved drawings and arrange supervision Roofing and enclosure Roof structure, covering, installation, external doors and windows Budget for both materials and labour, with weather protection in mind Plumbing and electrical work Pipes, cables, fittings, installation and inspections where required Coordinate installations before surfaces are finished Finishing and sanitation Plastering, ceilings, floors, painting, bathroom fittings and the approved sanitation system Price each item separately and prioritise essential facilities Connections and external works Water and electricity connections, drainage, access works and necessary security measures Check provider requirements and include these costs in the overall estimate

Save towards a defined phase, then ask your building professional where work can safely pause. A monthly contribution does not mean construction must happen every month; accumulating funds first may make a complete stage easier to manage.

For illustration, if a quoted stage costs GH¢30,000 and you already have GH¢10,000, the remaining target is GH¢20,000.

At GH¢1,000 monthly, that would require 20 months of saving if the quotation remained unchanged. GH¢30,000 is a hypothetical figure, not a current foundation or roofing price.

Update quotations before each phase. Include delivery, water, equipment hire, site security, waste removal and supervision wherever these apply. Ask the quantity surveyor to include a contingency allowance suited to the project’s uncertainties.

Compare itemised quotations and agree on written scopes, payment milestones and responsibilities. Keep receipts and have completed work checked before releasing the next payment.

Avoid buying materials solely because money is available. Purchase according to the work schedule and suitable storage arrangements, particularly for products that can deteriorate or be stolen.

Before moving in, confirm that the house is safe and meets applicable occupation requirements. Budget for sanitation, secure doors and windows, essential services and functioning rooms. Decorative upgrades can be scheduled later.

A realistic completion date should follow the costed plan and savings capacity. Review both regularly as your income, responsibilities and construction quotations change.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

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Source: YEN.com.gh