Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

How to Build a House in Ghana Gradually According to Your Monthly Salary
Real Estate

How to Build a House in Ghana Gradually According to Your Monthly Salary

by  Blessed Antwi
5 min read
  • Building a home with a monthly salary requires a savings target that leaves enough money for essential expenses
  • Illustrative salary tables show how regular contributions can build a fund for land and construction
  • A detailed plan should cover professional fees, permits, labour, roofing, finishing and utility connections

PAY ATTENTION: Mark YEN.com.gh as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

For a salaried worker in Ghana, building a house gradually begins with a realistic assessment of income, everyday expenses and the amount that can be saved consistently.

Ghana, Building, Real Estate, Savings, Home, Land, Salary
From buying land to roofing: How to plan a house project with your salary. Image credit: Freepik
Source: UGC

A monthly salary can support a building fund, but it does not automatically make every house design affordable.

The size of the home, location of the land, construction specifications and existing savings all influence how far the money will go.

The practical approach is to choose an affordable design, obtain a professional estimate and save towards clearly defined stages. This allows the worker to measure progress without starting more work than the available funds can support.

Read also

New Zealand announces minimum salary to sponsor 1 to 6 parents for residency

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Plan around your monthly salary

Start with your take-home salary: the money received after deductions. Subtract rent, food, transport, dependants’ needs, debt repayments and other essential expenses. Set aside an emergency fund before deciding how much to contribute to construction.

The table below illustrates what saving 10%, 20% or 30% of different monthly salaries would produce. These percentages are examples, rather than a requirement. A worker with high living expenses may need to contribute less.

Monthly take-home salary

Save 10% monthly

Save 20% monthly

Save 30% monthly

Annual savings at 20%

Five-year savings at 20%

GH¢1,500

GH¢150

GH¢300

GH¢450

GH¢3,600

GH¢18,000

GH¢2,000

GH¢200

GH¢400

GH¢600

GH¢4,800

GH¢24,000

GH¢2,500

GH¢250

GH¢500

GH¢750

GH¢6,000

GH¢30,000

GH¢3,000

GH¢300

GH¢600

GH¢900

GH¢7,200

GH¢36,000

GH¢4,000

GH¢400

GH¢800

GH¢1,200

GH¢9,600

GH¢48,000

GH¢5,000

GH¢500

GH¢1,000

GH¢1,500

GH¢12,000

GH¢60,000

GH¢7,000

GH¢700

GH¢1,400

GH¢2,100

GH¢16,800

GH¢84,000

GH¢10,000

GH¢1,000

GH¢2,000

GH¢3,000

GH¢24,000

GH¢120,000

These calculations assume unchanged salaries and uninterrupted contributions. They exclude interest, withdrawals and changes in purchasing power.

Read also

Egypt raises entry visa fees from January 2027, new rates confirmed

They are savings totals, not estimates of the cost of completing a house.

For example, someone earning GH¢3,000 and saving GH¢600 monthly would put aside GH¢7,200 annually. After essential expenses and that contribution, any remaining money must still cover other commitments.

If the contribution proves difficult to sustain, reduce it rather than repeatedly withdrawing from the fund.

Keep construction savings in a separate account and automate contributions where practical. Bonuses or additional earnings can increase the fund after essential obligations have been met.

Before choosing a building start date, obtain estimates for land, documentation and the proposed house.

Where the projected total greatly exceeds likely savings, consider a smaller design, a different location or a longer savings period.

Budget for every building stage

Land should receive careful attention before construction spending begins. Verify the seller’s authority and the property’s ownership and documentation, using appropriate professional assistance and official searches.

Check access, drainage and whether the proposed development is permitted on the site.

Read also

Government set to suspend key tax as Ghanaians cry over fuel prices, transport fares

Contact the relevant assembly about its building permit requirements and obtain the required approval before starting work.

Choose a qualified designer to prepare a house plan suited to your budget.

If you intend to extend the property later, include that intention in the original design so foundations, access and services can be planned appropriately.

Ask a quantity surveyor to prepare a bill of quantities: an itemised estimate of the materials and labour required. The following stages can guide discussions with your building team.

Stage

Expenses to include

Practical approach

Land and documentation

Purchase price, searches, survey, legal assistance and applicable registration charges

Verify the property and obtain written estimates before paying

Design and approvals

Architectural work, engineering input, cost estimates and permit fees

Agree on the design and complete the required approvals

Site preparation and foundation

Clearing, setting out, excavation, concrete, reinforcement, foundation walls and filling

Save towards the professionally defined scope before starting

Walls and structural work

Blocks, mortar, reinforcement, lintels, columns and labour, as required by the design

Use the approved drawings and arrange supervision

Roofing and enclosure

Roof structure, covering, installation, external doors and windows

Budget for both materials and labour, with weather protection in mind

Plumbing and electrical work

Pipes, cables, fittings, installation and inspections where required

Coordinate installations before surfaces are finished

Finishing and sanitation

Plastering, ceilings, floors, painting, bathroom fittings and the approved sanitation system

Price each item separately and prioritise essential facilities

Connections and external works

Water and electricity connections, drainage, access works and necessary security measures

Check provider requirements and include these costs in the overall estimate

Read also

Diesel and petrol prices projected to rise significantly, COPEC shares figures

Save towards a defined phase, then ask your building professional where work can safely pause. A monthly contribution does not mean construction must happen every month; accumulating funds first may make a complete stage easier to manage.

For illustration, if a quoted stage costs GH¢30,000 and you already have GH¢10,000, the remaining target is GH¢20,000.

At GH¢1,000 monthly, that would require 20 months of saving if the quotation remained unchanged. GH¢30,000 is a hypothetical figure, not a current foundation or roofing price.

Update quotations before each phase. Include delivery, water, equipment hire, site security, waste removal and supervision wherever these apply. Ask the quantity surveyor to include a contingency allowance suited to the project’s uncertainties.

Compare itemised quotations and agree on written scopes, payment milestones and responsibilities. Keep receipts and have completed work checked before releasing the next payment.

Avoid buying materials solely because money is available. Purchase according to the work schedule and suitable storage arrangements, particularly for products that can deteriorate or be stolen.

Before moving in, confirm that the house is safe and meets applicable occupation requirements. Budget for sanitation, secure doors and windows, essential services and functioning rooms. Decorative upgrades can be scheduled later.

Read also

Rent of GH¢10,000 due in 12 months: Monthly amount tenants may need to save

A realistic completion date should follow the costed plan and savings capacity. Review both regularly as your income, responsibilities and construction quotations change.

What GH¢50,000 can cover when building

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that GH¢50,000 can provide a meaningful start to a modest building project in Ghana if the land is already secured.

Current 2026 estimates put cement around GH¢75 to GH¢101 per bag, while concrete blocks can average about GH¢6.20 each.

The amount may cover a foundation and some blockwork on a small house, but labour, transport and site conditions can quickly change the total cost.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Blessed Antwi avatar

Blessed Antwi (Editorial Assistant) Blessed Antwi is a Ghanaian digital media professional and Entertainment editor at Yen.com.gh. He has over 5 years of experience in content writing, SEO, and visual storytelling, with experience in entertainment, sports, and political reporting. Blessed has worked with platforms such as Ghcelebinfo, Opera News, Vimbuzz, OccupyGh, and Scooper News. You can reach him at blessed.antwi@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Jen wilson Prudential bank Thunderstorm Gimpa courses fees Alexx ekubo