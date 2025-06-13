Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has landed in Ghana ahead of the Battle of the Beasts boxing event

The British boxer with Nigerian roots is expected to grace the Bukom Boxing Arena for the highly anticipated event on Friday

Scores of fans and admirers greeted him on his arrival and even joined in showcasing their Adowa dance moves

British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing star Anthony Joshua has arrived in Ghana ahead of the much-anticipated Battle of the Beasts boxing night.

The two-time unified world champion landed at Kotoka International Airport on Friday, June 13, to a rousing reception filled with traditional drumming, dancing, and celebration.

Anthony Joshua reacts joyfully after landing in Ghana. Photo credit: @3SportsGh/X.

Source: Twitter

Anthony Joshua receives a hero’s welcome in Ghana

In a video circulating widely online, Joshua is seen dressed casually, sporting a fitted white tee, light grey shorts, dark shades, grey sneakers, and a black crossbody bag.

The atmosphere was electric, and fans couldn’t contain their excitement.

As part of the warm welcome, he was presented with a Ghanaian flag, symbolising his connection to the land of his African heritage.

To add colour to Joshua's arrival, traditional adowa dancers greeted him with vibrant steps and rhythms that filled the air with cultural pride.

Anthony Joshua during his IBF World heavyweight title fight with Daniel Dubois. Photo by Richard Pelham.

Source: Getty Images

Joshua joins the dance floor

Though not known for his dancing skills, the British-Nigerian fighter gamely joined in.

Swaying to the beat, he let his large frame move with the rhythm, much to the delight of the gathering crowd.

He may not have mastered the adowa, but his effort was clearly appreciated.

After the brief performance, Joshua turned to the dancers and quietly said, "God bless you so much," expressing his heartfelt gratitude for the spirited welcome.

Why is Anthony Joshua in Ghana?

Joshua’s presence in Ghana adds star power to the upcoming Battle of the Beasts, a major boxing event scheduled to take place at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom.

The event is the brainchild of Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghana’s sitting president, John Dramani Mahama.

As CEO of Legacy Rise Sports, Sharaf is driving efforts to uplift the sport in Ghana and shine a spotlight on African boxing talent.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the event, the young Mahama laid out the mission behind the Battle of the Beasts:

“We are determined to give our local boxers the global exposure they deserve,” he stated, underlining the purpose driving the event.

More about Sharaf Mahama's Battle of the Beasts boxing event

The boxing night promises ten action-packed bouts featuring a mix of local and international fighters.

Headlining the card is Ghana's own Jacob “The Beast” Dickson, who will go toe-to-toe with American challenger Andrew Tabiti for the prestigious WBC Africa Bridgerweight title, per Tapology.

Also on the card is a much-anticipated matchup between Abubakar Kamoko, also known as Ambitious Tilapia, and Stephen Ackon.

The undercard bout featuring Tilapia, the son of Ghanaian boxing legend Bukom Banku, is expected to deliver fireworks, as noted by Boxing Ghana.

Sharaf Mahama chauffeurs himself

Source: YEN.com.gh