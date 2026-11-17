Ghanaian rapper Amerado took to Facebook on Monday, November 16, 2026, to share his thoughts on Great Osama's decision to bring Davido to Manso

Amerado praised Osama for giving music fans outside Accra the chance to experience a live performance from an international artist

His comments came after Davido's roughly 19-minute set at NYC Hotel sparked widespread debate across Ghana's entertainment space

Ghanaian rapper Amerado has weighed in on the controversy between businessman Great Osama and Nigerian music star Davido following the latter's performance at NYC Hotel in the Ashanti Region.

Amerado reacts to Davido and Osama saga as the artist shares a bold statement. Image credit: Amerado Burner

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Monday, November 16, 2026, Amerado offered a perspective that shifted the conversation away from the duration of Davido's set and towards the broader significance of the event itself.

The rapper argued that Osama's initiative had opened an important conversation about access to live entertainment for fans who live outside Ghana's traditional entertainment hubs.

In his view, every music lover, regardless of location, deserves the chance to see their favourite artist perform in person.

Amerado wrote:

"At least this move by Osama has created a fresh impression that irrespective of location, every fan deserves to meet their cherished superstar or musician. Let's applaud OSAMA and every event promoter in Ghana."

The Facebook post of Amerado is below.

The Davido performance that sparked debate

Davido performed at NYC Hotel in the Ashanti Region to mark the venue's third anniversary.

His set lasted approximately 19 minutes, which left Osama visibly disappointed, with videos circulating online showing the businessman voicing his concerns about the brief appearance.

The incident quickly became one of the most talked-about moments in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Despite the backlash, Osama later broke his silence and made clear he had no regrets, stating that keeping his promise to deliver Davido to his guests mattered more to him than the financial outcome.

Amerado's contribution to the ongoing saga adds a constructive dimension to what had largely been a critical conversation, with the rapper using the moment to advocate for greater entertainment investment in communities beyond Accra.

Reactions to Amerado's message

Amerado's post drew responses from social media users who largely agreed that Davido's presence in Manso was itself a milestone worth celebrating.

@Kwame Amankwaa Kyei:

"Whether Davido performed 2mins or 3 mins, the most important thing is that he came. History has been made at Manso"

@Samuel Classicman:

"Davido 's presence at Manso alone is a plus... and we give Osama thumbs-up"

@Spendylove Joyce Kumi:

"The important thing is...... Davido came, he touched down, he performed, and the people saw him physically 😍😍😍😍"

@Bla Blight:

"He's done so well"

Meet Great Osama, the mining chairman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Ghanaian businessman Great Osama, the owner of NYC Hotel in Manso Akwasiso and chairman of the Amansie South Small-Scale Miners Association.

His hotel is preparing to host Nigerian music star Davido for its third anniversary, bringing international attention to the community.

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Source: YEN.com.gh