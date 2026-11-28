WWE announced the death of Bronson Reed weeks after the Australian wrestler suffered serious injuries at a Saudi Arabia event

Reed sustained multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during a ringside sequence at WWE's Crown Jewel event in Riyadh on November 7

The 38-year-old is survived by his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter, leaving the wrestling world in mourning

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A career that had seemed to be building toward its peak came to a devastating halt when WWE confirmed the death of Bronson Reed, one of its most physically imposing performers, on Friday, November 27.

Jermaine Haley, the Adelaide-born wrestler who performed under the name Bronson Reed, was 38 years old.

Australian wrestling star Bronson Reed dies at 38 after medical complications. Photo by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

WWE announces death of Bronson Reed

WWE paid tribute to him as a larger-than-life performer, a devoted family man and a beloved colleague, extending its condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, their daughter, and his broader circle of family and friends.

According to CBS Sports, Reed's death came just weeks after a frightening incident at WWE's Crown Jewel event, held on November 7 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a ringside sequence involving fellow WWE star Oba Femi, Reed reportedly sustained multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

He spent over a week receiving treatment at a hospital in Saudi Arabia before undergoing surgery and eventually flying home to continue his recovery. WWE has not confirmed whether those injuries were directly linked to his passing.

Below is WWE's post confirming Reed's passing, as shared on X:

Bronson Reed's wrestling legacy

Reed joined WWE in 2019 after making a name for himself on the independent circuit in Australia.

He quickly stood out for his combination of raw power and in-ring agility, attributes rarely seen together in a performer of his size.

His early years in the company's NXT division culminated in him capturing the NXT North American Championship in 2021.

After a spell away from WWE, during which he competed on the international scene, he returned to the promotion in 2022.

His most celebrated moment came at WrestleMania XL in 2024, when he won the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, a result that cemented his status as one of WWE's most recognisable heavyweight names.

Fans react to Reed's passing

News of Reed's death spread rapidly across social media, drawing emotional responses from fans who had followed his career.

One fan expressed disbelief, writing:

"Omg, he had just come back not so long ago all ripped. What happened???"

Another offered a simple farewell:

"Rest easy brother."

A third wrote:

"So sad."

Reed leaves behind his pregnant wife and daughter.

WWE director dies after long health battle

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that respected WWE director Kerwin Silfies had died at the age of 75 following ongoing health issues.

He worked with the wrestling giant for more than 40 years, overseeing live productions from 1985 until his retirement during the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Source: YEN.com.gh