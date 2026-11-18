Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has welcomed boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana during his ongoing working visit to the country

In a video, the businessman made a playful claim about the American boxer’s roots, which has since sparked reactions from many Ghanaian social media users

Mayweather, who arrived in Accra from Nigeria, also teased a major boxing event in Ghana and said the businessman would help to make it happen

Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, has welcomed American boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana.

Nana Kwame Bediako welcomes Floyd Mayweather to Ghana and jokingly says the boxing legend is Ashanti. Photo source: @ghhyper1, @floyydmayweather/Instagram

Source: UGC

Mayweather arrived in Accra this week after a trip to Nigeria, where he launched a boxing development initiative for young fighters in Abuja.

The 49-year-old, who retired unbeaten as a professional, is preparing for an exhibition fight against Australian boxer Matt Floyd in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 19, 2026.

Mayweather has described the bout as a tune-up ahead of a planned clash with Ryan Garcia in 2027. His Ghana visit is supported by Legacy Rise Sports, according to GH Hyper.

Floyd Mayweather arrives in Ghana

A video shared by GH Hyper showed the boxer’s arrival at the airport in Accra, where he was escorted by security personnel.

GH Hyper said the visit was powered by Legacy Rise Sports as excitement builds ahead of a much-anticipated December showdown.

Legacy Rise Sports is led by its Chief Executive Officer, Sharaf Mahama. Mayweather later met Cheddar, who hosted him in a plush lounge, as seen in another video.

Cheddar says Floyd Mayweather is Ashanti

During their meeting, the businessman jokingly told Mayweather that he was Ashanti. He explained that the way the boxer wears his gold and diamonds showed that he belonged to the Asante Kingdom.

According to Cheddar, Mayweather did not know he was Ashanti until he saw a picture of the Asantehene.

“You know we are Ashanti. No myths. Full blood. And that’s why he’s back home now,” he said.

The Instagram video of Cheddar welcoming Floyd Mayweather to Ghana is below.

Floyd Mayweather teases huge fight in Ghana

Mayweather also hinted at plans to bring a major boxing event to the country. He said he and Cheddar were thinking about staging a huge match in Ghana, adding that the businessman would put his stamp on it. “We’re going to make it happen,” he said.

In a separate video shared by GH Hyper, the boxer said he was looking forward to working with Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports on the event.

“Looking forward to working with Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports for my boxing event I’m planning to host in Ghana soon,” he said.

No date or opponent has been announced for the proposed fight. Separately, a heavyweight bout between Jarrell Miller and Tony Yoka is scheduled to take place in Accra on December 20, 2026, according to ESPN’s boxing schedule.

The Instagram video in which Floyd Mayweather speaks about hosting a boxing event in Ghana is below.

Anthony Joshua’s one-word verdict on Ghana

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that British boxing star Anthony Joshua described his first visit to Ghana with the popular Ghanaian expression Chale.

Joshua visited the country in June 2025 to support the Battle of the Beasts boxing event at the Trust Sports Emporium in Bukom. The event was organised by Sharaf Mahama’s Legacy Rise Sports. During his stay, he also met Ghanaian boxing legend Azumah Nelson.

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Source: YEN.com.gh