A disturbing video of Oba Femi hurling Bronson Reed off an elevated stage at WWE Crown Jewel resurfaced after the Australian star's death

Reed reportedly suffered broken ribs and a serious kidney injury during the November 2026 incident in Saudi Arabia

WWE has since announced Reed's passing, though the company has not confirmed whether his Crown Jewel injuries played a role in his death

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A video capturing one of professional wrestling's most alarming moments has circulated widely again, this time in the shadow of grief.

Footage from the WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, shows Nigerian wrestling sensation Oba Femi confronting Bronson Reed before launching him off the entrance stage through a series of tables below.

Oba Femi's video throwing off Bronson Reed off stage at WWE Crown Jewel resurfaces after the Australian star's death. Photo by WWE.

Source: Getty Images

Oba Femi throws Bronson Reed off stage; video trends

The clip, originally recorded on November 7, resurfaced after WWE announced on November 27 that Reed, whose legal name was Jermaine Haley, had died at the age of 38 following medical complications.

The company has not confirmed whether the injuries he suffered at Crown Jewel contributed to his death.

Watch the moment Oba Femi threw Reed off the stage at WWE Crown Jewel, as shared on X:

According to reports, Reed sustained multiple broken ribs and a severe kidney injury in the incident.

He spent more than a week in hospital in Saudi Arabia before undergoing surgery and eventually returning home to continue his recovery.

His condition had appeared to stabilise, making the news of his death all the more devastating to those who had followed his progress.

Wrestling world mourns Bronson Reed

WWE paid tribute to the 38-year-old in a statement describing him as "a larger-than-life performer, devoted family man and beloved colleague."

The organisation extended its condolences to his pregnant wife, Paige, and their daughter, and honoured Reed with a traditional 10-bell salute at a live event in Georgia.

Watch WWE's 10-bell salute for Reed, as shared on X:

Tributes poured in from across the wrestling community. Former WWE champion Big E remembered Reed as "a sweetheart and a gentle giant," while The Miz called him "an amazing wrestler and an even better person."

Wrestling veteran Scott Steiner added a brief but heartfelt message, writing: "R.I.P. Bronson Reed."

According to Bleacher Report, Reed had built a distinguished career across two stints with WWE.

He captured the NXT North American Championship in 2021 and claimed the André the Giant Memorial Battle Royal in 2024, with his trajectory pointing firmly upward at the time of his passing.

WWE fans defend Oba Femi after Reed’s death

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that wrestling fans had rallied behind Oba Femi following Bronson Reed’s death.

They insisted the WWE star should not be blamed for an incident that occurred during a scripted wrestling performance.

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Source: YEN.com.gh