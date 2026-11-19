Floyd Mayweather Jr. met Ghanaian boxing great Azumah Nelson during his ongoing visit to Accra in November 2026

A video of the two legends greeting each other in African outfits circulated widely on social media

Mayweather has also met with other prominent Ghanaian personalities since arriving in the country

Floyd Mayweather Jr., the undefeated American boxing great, shared a warm and much-talked-about moment with Ghanaian legend Azumah Nelson during his visit to the country.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. pays a courtesy call on boxing legend Azumah Nelson. Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty, @cdrafrica/X and Denise Truscello/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Mayweather meets Azumah Nelson

Footage shared across social media platforms shows the two men coming together in a relaxed, friendly setting.

Nelson, draped in a white kaftan, walks up to greet Mayweather, who is dressed in a blue two-piece African outfit.

The pair share a handshake, exchange a few words and pose for photographs alongside others present at the gathering, including businessman Nana Kwame Bediako.

Watch the heartwarming moment between Mayweather and Azumah, as shared on X:

Mayweather's visit to Ghana

Mayweather, 49, touched down in Accra on Wednesday, November 18, as part of a visit aimed at exploring opportunities within Ghana's sporting landscape and creating pathways for young athletes in the country.

Since arriving, he has held meetings with several notable figures, including businessman Nana Kwame Bediako and Legacy Rise Sports CEO Sharaf Mahama.

His encounter with Nelson added an especially meaningful dimension to the trip, bringing together two men whose achievements have shaped boxing at the highest level across different eras.

Inside Mayweather and Azumah's boxing careers

The significance of the moment was not lost on boxing fans. Nelson, known affectionately as 'The Professor' and 'Zoom Zoom', compiled one of the most celebrated careers African boxing has ever produced.

Across 47 professional bouts, he recorded 39 wins, six losses and two draws and became a three-time world champion, as noted by Tapology.

He claimed the WBC featherweight title in 1984 before going on to dominate the super-featherweight division for years. In 2004, he became the first Ghanaian boxer inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Mayweather, on the other hand, walked away from professional boxing without a single defeat, finishing with a perfect 50-0 record that included 27 knockouts, per BoxRec.

He also captured world titles across five different weight classes, cementing his place among the sport's all-time greats.

Cheddar discloses why he brought Mayweather to Ghana

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, had explained the cultural significance of bringing boxing legend Floyd Mayweather to Ghana.

He told the former world champion that his love for gold and diamonds reflected his Asante heritage.

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Source: YEN.com.gh