West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus impressed with an 89th equaliser against Newcastle United on October 8

The video of the incredible moment, which marked his first goal in the European Premier League (EPL), has again dominated online conversations

The resurgence of Kudus’ historic goal sparked widespread acclaimed for the talented footballer on X

A video of West Ham United’s Mohammed Kudus’ 89th-minute equaliser against Newcastle United in their match that ended 2-2 at London Stadium has resurfaced.

This clip popped up on the internet as the footballer tops the trends on X as of 6:00pm on Saturday, March 30.

Before , Newcastle was on track for their fifth consecutive victory when Alexander Isak’s second-half double turned the game around, following Tomas Soucek’s eighth-minute opener for the Hammers. However, since joining West Ham, Kudus’ first Premier League goal ensured the points were equal.

The flame of the internet has reignited the moment of Kudus’ sheer brilliance and heart-stopping goal in a clip.

The electrifying footage is among the videos that have propelled the West Ham United attacking midfielder to the top of the trends.

Watch the video below:

Kudus leaves fans in awe

The resurfacing of the historic goal moment by Mohammed Kudus sparked waves of accolades for the footballer.

@ReverbGain wrote:

Congrats to Kudus.

@Abrantielove said:

My star boy.

@yawsakyiAmissah wrote:

Big one there.

@EfuaEver wrote:

I’m in awe that goal is beyond beautiful Kudus putting Ghana on the map.

@_samuelaidoo commented:

The touch alone is fire.

@EaziJnr commented:

If u love football and u don’t like Kudus, then u have a problem.

@Emmanue53448162 commented:

See how I am smiling to myself seeing my own Ghanaian boy making it huge at the international space. Well done Kudus.

@Danny04294945 commented:

What a sensational goal.

