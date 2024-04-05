Alejandro Garnacho did the celebration popularized by Mohammed Kudus in the Premier League after he scored against Chelsea

The Manchester United star, after scoring, ran to the advertisement board and sat on it, something the Ghanaian star has been doing frequently

Kudus has explained that when he does the celebration, it symbolizes him taking a breather, and it is quickly becoming iconic

Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho was sighted doing Ghanaian star Mohammed Kudus' famous goal celebration. After scoring a crucial goal against Chelsea, Garnacho sprinted towards the advertisement board and sat on it, mirroring Kudus'’ signature move. Manchester United lost 4:3 to Chelsea despite Garnacho'ss two goals on the night.

The celebration, which has become a familiar sight in the Premier League, has been popularized by Kudus and is a different variation to a similar celebration first done by Cristiano Ronaldo in La Liga years ago. The Ghanaian star has frequently been seen running to the advertisement board and sitting on it after scoring a goal.

When asked about the celebration, Mohammed Kudus explained that this celebration symbolizes him taking a breather. Garnacho's adoption of this celebration after Kudus made it famous in the league shows how much of an impact Kudus is making in his first season. The midfielder has been brilliant for West Ham, bagging numerous goals in the league and European competitions.

Alejandro Garnacho sparks reactions

Asamoah Gyan praises Kudus

In another story, Retired Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan opined that the current Black Stars should be built around Ghanaian professional player Mohammed Kudus.

He said the West Ham United attacking midfielder is performing well in the Premier League in Europe and in Africa, he is the best-performing African player.

His statement has sparked debate on social media, with many fans agreeing with him.

