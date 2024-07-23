Former United States President, Donald Trump, once backed Cristiano Ronaldo to become the first gentleman of Portugal

Back in 2018, when Portugal's president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, visited the White House, Trump playfully teased

While CR7 has not made public his political ambitions, many have pointed to his social media 'army' as an indicator of his viability

Cristiano Ronaldo's immense popularity is undeniable, with a colossal fan base spanning various social media platforms.

The Portuguese superstar stands out as one of the most recognisable athletes globally.

Former United States President Donald Trump once tipped Cristiano Ronaldo to become the leader of his country. Photos by Bill Pugliano and Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo's undeniable popularity

To illustrate, in February 2021, the 39-year-old became the first person to amass 500 million followers across Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Fast forward to March 2024, and Forbes reports that the 39-year-old boasts a staggering 903 million followers, a number that keeps climbing.

What makes Cristiano Ronaldo popular?

Beyond his football prowess, Cristiano's goal-scoring feats, striking good looks, and signature 'Siuu' celebration have cemented his unmatched fame.

Introduced in 2013 during his time at Real Madrid, the 'Siuu' gesture has been widely adopted by athletes and celebrities across various sports and is hailed as the most iconic celebration in football history.

Does Ronaldo stand a chance in politics?

Given these attributes, one cannot help but wonder about Ronaldo's potential impact if he entered politics.

If his social media followers were any indication, he would secure a sweeping victory, even in a presidential race.

Donald Trump backs Ronaldo to win Portugal's presidential elections

In 2018, former U.S. President Donald Trump humorously suggested that Ronaldo would triumph over Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa in a presidential election.

Marcelo, Portugal's president since 2016, appeared to dismiss the notion with a laugh, but Trump, eyeing a return to the White House in the November general elections in the USA, insisted the 76-year-old would lose.

"Will Cristiano Ronaldo ever run for president against you?," the business magnate quizzed, as quoted by CristianoXtra.

When President Marcelo reacted by stating "no doubt," Trump playfully said,

"You wouldn't win."

