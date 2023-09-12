Who is Mohammed Kudus? Here is everything you need to know about the Ghanaian footballer
Ghana has produced some of the top football players in the world. The country is well-known for producing stars who dominate in Europe's top divisions. Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salis, and Thomas Partey are among the famous names on the list. Mohammed Kudus is another player who has piqued the interest of fans. Learn everything you need to know about this talented Ghanaian player.
Mohammed Kudus has established himself as a quality footballer. Football fans respect and admire his devotion and perseverance. Kudus' journey from Ghana to play in Europe's top leagues demonstrates his devotion to soccer, talent, and abilities.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Mohamed Kudus
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|2 August 2000
|Age
|23 years old (as of 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Accra, Ghana
|Current residence
|London, United Kingdom
|Nationality
|Ghanaian
|Ethnicity
|Black
|Religion
|Islam
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'9"
|Height in centimetres
|175
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Mother
|Mariama Suleman
|Father
|Suleman Idris Kudus
|Siblings
|Two
|Profession
|Professional soccer player
|Net worth
|$6.4 million
|@kudus_mohammed
Mohammed Kudus' biography
Where does Mohammed Kudus come from? The footballer comes from Nima, a Zongo residential town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, where he was born and raised. Mohammed Kudus' parents are Suleman Idris Kudus and Mariama Suleman. He has two brothers who reside in Accra, Ghana.
What is Mohammed Kudus' age? He is 23 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 2 August 2000. Additionally, he is a Leo.
Career
What is Mohammed Kudus' position? He plays as an attacking midfielder or a right-winger. His career has seen him for various European clubs, including Ajax, Nordsjælland and West Ham United. Here is a breakdown of his career so far.
Strong Tower FC and Right to Dream Academy
Mohammed Kudus began his career in football by joining Strong Tower FC in Nima in 2010, aged 10. He played there for two years before being integrated into the Right to Dream Academy in 2012, aged 12.
Nordsjælland
On 2 August 2018, Kudus joined Danish side Nordsjælland on a free transfer. He had just turned 18 and made his debut for the club three days later in a defeat against Brøndby IF. His debut marked Kudus as the ninth youngest player in Nordsjælland's club history.
Ajax
On 16 July 2020, Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax for €9 million or $9.6 million (transfer fee) on a five-year contract. He debuted on 20 September 2020 in a league match against RKC Waalwijk. Kudus's first season saw him miss out on several games with injury setbacks. However, he recovered to help his team clinch the domestic double, the Eredivise and Dutch Cup titles.
Mohammed played for Ajax for four seasons, scoring 24 goals and assisting nine more in ninety-two games.
West Ham United
On 27 August 2023, Mohammed Kudus joined Premier League club West Ham United on a five-year contract for a reported £38 million fee plus add-ons. His transfer to the English side made him the second most expensive Ghanaian footballer in England behind Thomas Partey, who signed for Arsenal for a reported €50 million.
Ghana national team
Mohammed Kudus has represented Ghana under-17 with four caps and one goal. He also played for Ghana's under-20 five times, scoring one goal. His national team debut came on 14 November 2019 under coach Kwesi Appiah. Kudus was 19 years old during his Ghana Black Stars debut.
The attacking midfielder has 24 caps for the Ghanaian National team (at the time of writing) and has scored seven goals.
Mohammed Kudus' stats
According to Football Critic, below is a list of Mohammed Kudus' stats, including his goals and assists in his career so far.
Nordsjælland
|Competition
|Season
|Goals
|Assists
|Superliga
|2018/2019
|3
|2
|UEFA Europa League
|2018/2019
|0
|0
|Superliga
|2019/2020
|11
|1
Ajax
|Competition
|Season
|Goals
|Assists
|Eredivisie
|2020/2021
|4
|3
|KNVB Beker
|2020/2021
|0
|0
|UEFA Europa League
|2020/2021
|0
|0
|UEFA Champions League
|2020/2021
|0
|0
|KNVB Beker
|2021/2022
|0
|0
|Eredivisie
|2021/2022
|1
|1
|UEFA Champions League
|2021/2022
|0
|0
|KNVB Beker
|2022/2023
|1
|1
|Eredivisie
|2022/2023
|11
|3
|UEFA Europa League
|2022/2023
|1
|0
|Johan Cruijff Schaal
|2022
|1
|0
|UEFA Champions League
|2022/2023
|4
|3
|Eredivisie
|2023/2024
|1
|1
|UEFA Europa League
|2023/2024
|3
|0
Jong Ajax
|Competition
|Season
|Goals
|Assists
|Keuken Kampioen Divisie
|2021/2022
|5
|0
West Ham
|Competition
|Season
|Goals
|Assists
|Premier League
|2023/2024
|0
|0
Mohammed Kudus' net worth
The Ghanaian star has an alleged net worth of €6 million or $6.4 million. His source of income is his career as a professional football player.
How much is Kudus Mohammed's salary? Capology states he earns an estimated weekly wage of £90,000 or $112,000 and an annual income of £4,680,000 or $5,800,000.
FAQs
- Who is Mohammed Kudus? He is a Ghanaian professional footballer, an attacking midfielder for English side West Ham United.
- How old is Mohammed Kudus? He is 23 years old as of 2023.
- Where did Mohammed Kudus grow up? He grew up in Nima, a Zongo residential town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.
- Which team is Mohammed Kudus moving to? He completed his move from Ajax to West Ham United in August 2023.
- Will Kudus join Arsenal? No, he joined West Ham United.
- What is the market value of Mohammed Kudus? Per Football Transfers, his market value is estimated at €22.7 million to €37.8 million. However, West Ham bought him for €43 million.
Mohammed Kudus is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an offensive midfielder or right winger for Premier League's West Ham United and the Ghana national team. He began his career in Ghana before going to Europe.
