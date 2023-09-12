Ghana has produced some of the top football players in the world. The country is well-known for producing stars who dominate in Europe's top divisions. Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Salis, and Thomas Partey are among the famous names on the list. Mohammed Kudus is another player who has piqued the interest of fans. Learn everything you need to know about this talented Ghanaian player.

Mohammed Kudus of Ghana during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. Photo: Visionhaus (modified by author)

Mohammed Kudus has established himself as a quality footballer. Football fans respect and admire his devotion and perseverance. Kudus' journey from Ghana to play in Europe's top leagues demonstrates his devotion to soccer, talent, and abilities.

Profile summary

Full name Mohamed Kudus Gender Male Date of birth 2 August 2000 Age 23 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Accra, Ghana Current residence London, United Kingdom Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity Black Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mariama Suleman Father Suleman Idris Kudus Siblings Two Profession Professional soccer player Net worth $6.4 million Instagram @kudus_mohammed

Mohammed Kudus' biography

Where does Mohammed Kudus come from? The footballer comes from Nima, a Zongo residential town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana, where he was born and raised. Mohammed Kudus' parents are Suleman Idris Kudus and Mariama Suleman. He has two brothers who reside in Accra, Ghana.

What is Mohammed Kudus' age? He is 23 years old (as of 2023), having been born on 2 August 2000. Additionally, he is a Leo.

Career

Mohammed Kudus celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the UEFA Europa League Play-offs between Ludogorets and AFC Ajax at the Huvepharma Arena in Razgrad, Bulgaria. Photo: Kostadin Andonov

What is Mohammed Kudus' position? He plays as an or a right-winger. His career has seen him for various European clubs, including Ajax, Nordsjælland and West Ham United. Here is a breakdown of his career so far.

Strong Tower FC and Right to Dream Academy

Mohammed Kudus began his career in football by joining Strong Tower FC in Nima in 2010, aged 10. He played there for two years before being integrated into the Right to Dream Academy in 2012, aged 12.

Nordsjælland

On 2 August 2018, Kudus joined Danish side Nordsjælland on a free transfer. He had just turned 18 and made his debut for the club three days later in a defeat against Brøndby IF. His debut marked Kudus as the ninth youngest player in Nordsjælland's club history.

Ajax

On 16 July 2020, Mohammed Kudus joined Ajax for €9 million or $9.6 million (transfer fee) on a five-year contract. He debuted on 20 September 2020 in a league match against RKC Waalwijk. Kudus's first season saw him miss out on several games with injury setbacks. However, he recovered to help his team clinch the domestic double, the Eredivise and Dutch Cup titles.

Mohammed played for Ajax for four seasons, scoring 24 goals and assisting nine more in ninety-two games.

West Ham United

West Ham United unveil new signing Mohammed Kudus at London Stadium in London, England. Photo: West Ham United FC

Source: Getty Images

On 27 August 2023, Mohammed Kudus joined Premier League club West Ham United on a five-year contract for a reported £38 million fee plus add-ons. His transfer to the English side made him the second most expensive Ghanaian behind Thomas Partey, who signed for Arsenal for a reported €50 million.

Ghana national team

Mohammed Kudus has represented Ghana under-17 with four caps and one goal. He also played for Ghana's under-20 five times, scoring one goal. His national team debut came on 14 November 2019 under coach Kwesi Appiah. Kudus was 19 years old during his Ghana Black Stars debut.

The attacking midfielder has 24 caps for the Ghanaian National team (at the time of writing) and has scored seven goals.

Mohammed Kudus' stats

According to Football Critic, below is a list of Mohammed Kudus' stats, including his goals and assists in his career so far.

Nordsjælland

Competition Season Goals Assists Superliga 2018/2019 3 2 UEFA Europa League 2018/2019 0 0 Superliga 2019/2020 11 1

Ajax

Competition Season Goals Assists Eredivisie 2020/2021 4 3 KNVB Beker 2020/2021 0 0 UEFA Europa League 2020/2021 0 0 UEFA Champions League 2020/2021 0 0 KNVB Beker 2021/2022 0 0 Eredivisie 2021/2022 1 1 UEFA Champions League 2021/2022 0 0 KNVB Beker 2022/2023 1 1 Eredivisie 2022/2023 11 3 UEFA Europa League 2022/2023 1 0 Johan Cruijff Schaal 2022 1 0 UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 4 3 Eredivisie 2023/2024 1 1 UEFA Europa League 2023/2024 3 0

Jong Ajax

Competition Season Goals Assists Keuken Kampioen Divisie 2021/2022 5 0

West Ham

Competition Season Goals Assists Premier League 2023/2024 0 0

Mohammed Kudus' net worth

The Ghanaian star has an alleged net worth of €6 million or $6.4 million. His source of income is his career as a professional football player.

How much is Kudus Mohammed's salary? Capology states he earns an estimated weekly wage of £90,000 or $112,000 and an annual income of £4,680,000 or $5,800,000.

FAQs

Who is Mohammed Kudus? He is a Ghanaian professional footballer, an attacking midfielder for English side West Ham United. How old is Mohammed Kudus? He is 23 years old as of 2023. Where did Mohammed Kudus grow up? He grew up in Nima, a Zongo residential town in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana. Which team is Mohammed Kudus moving to? He completed his move from Ajax to West Ham United in August 2023. Will Kudus join Arsenal? No, he joined West Ham United. What is the market value of Mohammed Kudus? Per Football Transfers, his market value is estimated at €22.7 million to €37.8 million. However, West Ham bought him for €43 million.

Mohammed Kudus is a Ghanaian professional footballer who plays as an offensive midfielder or right winger for Premier League's West Ham United and the Ghana national team. He began his career in Ghana before going to Europe.

