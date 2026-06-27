Opta’s supercomputer predicts Croatia as favourites against Ghana after analysing 25,000 possible match outcomes

The Black Stars have already qualified for the Round of 32, while Croatia need a result to avoid pressure

Ghanaian prophet Mystical Prophet Sikapa has predicted a 1-0 victory for the Black Stars or a goalless draw

A supercomputer has predicted the likely winner of the 2026 World Cup clash between Ghana and Croatia ahead of their crucial Group L encounter.

Separated by just one position and one point in the standings, the two nations meet at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday in what could be a decisive fixture for Croatia’s tournament hopes.

Ghana vs Croatia: Supercomputer Predicts Winner of World Cup 2026 Clash

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The Black Stars have already secured a place in the Round of 32 before kick-off, but Croatia need a positive result to avoid a tense wait as they battle for one of the available knockout spots.

The match will also mark the first-ever meeting between Ghana and Croatia.

Ghana, currently ranked 65th in FIFA’s world rankings, will become the second-lowest ranked team to face Croatia at a World Cup, with only Russia (ranked 70th) in 2018 having been lower.

Croatia, however, head into the contest with a strong World Cup record against lower-ranked opposition.

They have never lost a World Cup match against a team ranked 40th or lower and remain unbeaten in their four previous World Cup meetings with African nations.

The 2018 finalists have won three of those matches, scoring eight goals and conceding just one.

Ghana vs Croatia: Supercomputer predicts winner

Despite sitting one point behind Ghana and conceding four goals against England — the same England side Ghana managed to keep scoreless — Croatia are considered the favourites by the Opta supercomputer.

The prediction was based on 25,000 pre-match simulations ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

In those simulations, Zlatko Dalić’s Croatia came out victorious in 56.3% of outcomes, suggesting they are strongly expected to finish their group campaign with a positive result.

Ghana’s chances of winning were rated much lower at 17.6%.

A draw was considered more likely than a Ghana victory, with the supercomputer giving it a 26.2% possibility.

As a result, securing a win against the 2018 World Cup finalists could prove a difficult challenge for Carlos Queiroz’s Black Stars.

Seer predicts Ghana vs Croatia showdown

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Mystical Prophet Sikapa, has shared his prediction for the Black Stars’ match against Croatia.

In a video shared online, the man of God said Ghana would win by one goal to nil but was quick to add that if his 1–0 prediction backfires, the game would end in a goalless draw like the clash with England.

He noted that there was no way Ghana was going to lose the match, claiming that his predictions never fail.

Source: YEN.com.gh