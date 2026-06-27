FIFA confirmed Ghana's place in the 2026 World Cup Round of 32 after Uruguay lost to Spain by a lone goal

The Black Stars secured their knockout stage berth with four points from two games, regardless of their final group game against Croatia

Ghana will earn a total of USD 13.5 million in prize money after reaching the Round of 32

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Ghana has been officially confirmed as one of the teams advancing to the Round of 32 at the 2026 World Cup, with FIFA sealing the Black Stars' knockout stage spot following Uruguay's 1-0 defeat to Spain.

The result means Ghana are mathematically guaranteed progression from Group L regardless of the outcome of their final group fixture against Croatia on June 27.

Even in the most compressed scenario, where every third-placed team across the groups finishes on four points, the mathematics still ensure at least one nation advances with three points, making Ghana's four-point tally sufficient.

The Black Stars will receive a huge amount of money after reaching the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by ANP.

Source: Getty Images

How Ghana reached Round of 32?

Ghana entered the tournament in difficult form, having gone six games without a win, including a five-match losing run.

The poor run was only halted by a 1-1 draw with Wales in Carlos Queiroz's first game in charge after replacing Otto Addo in April 2026.

The four-time African champions responded by producing a hard-fought victory over Panama, with a late Caleb Yirenkyi winner settling the match.

They followed that result with a composed and disciplined goalless draw against England on matchday two, showcasing a defensive solidity that has underpinned their progress.

With Croatia to come in their final group game, a win for Ghana would move them into contention for at least a second-place finish in Group L.

How much will Ghana earn for reaching R32?

Reaching the Round of 32 carries a significant financial reward for the Black Stars.

According to BBC Sport, every nation that qualified for the tournament received USD 2.5 million in preparation funding from FIFA.

The additional prize money for advancing to the Round of 32 stands at USD 11 million, bringing Ghana's total earnings from the tournament to USD 13.5 million. The same figure that all other qualified nations will receive upon reaching the same stage.

The Black Stars need to avoid defeat against Croatia to guarantee a second-place finish in Group K. Photo by Mattia Ozbot.

Source: Getty Images

Which team will Ghana face in R32?

As things stand, Ghana are on course to face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in the Round of 32, with the tie scheduled for July 2 at 23:00 GMT.

However, with both sides still to play their final Group K and Group L matches, the Black Stars' knockout opponents could yet change.

If Ghana finish second in Group L, they will take on the runners-up from Group K, which features Portugal, Colombia, the DR Congo and Uzbekistan, according to Sports Illustrated.

Should the Black Stars defy the odds and top the group, Carlos Queiroz's men will face one of the best third-placed teams from Groups E, H, I, J or K.

A third-place finish, should Ghana lose to Croatia, would pit them against the winners of Group K in the Round of 32.

Supercomputer predicts Ghana vs Croatia match

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Opta's supercomputer made Croatia favourites to beat Ghana after simulating the match 25,000 times.

While the Black Stars have already secured a place in the Round of 32, Croatia must avoid defeat to keep its qualification hopes alive.

Source: YEN.com.gh