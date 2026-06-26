Ghanaian seer Mystical Prophet Sikapa has dropped a spiritual prediction on the Ghana vs Croatia match on Saturday, June 27, 2026

This came after the Black Stars arrived at Philadelphia, United States, for their final group stage match in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup

The spiritual analysis by the man of God has triggered reactions on social media, with some netizens claiming Ghana might concede a goal

Renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Mystical Prophet Sikapa, has shared his prediction on the Black Stars' match against Croatia.

Ghanaian seer Mystical Prophet Sikapa drops a prediction ahead of Ghana vs Croatia showdown in Philadelphia on June 27, 2026. Image credit: Ghana Black Stars

Source: Facebook

On Wednesday, June 17, 2026, the Black Stars kicked off their FIFA World Cup group match with a narrow but important 1-0 win over Panama.

The nation's team followed that with another solid performance on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, when they came up against England in Boston.

In what many football analysts believed would be a very tough game against the Three Lions, the Black Stars of Ghana held their ground and managed to secure a goalless draw.

With two matches now behind them, attention has turned to their final group game against Croatia, scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2026, at the Philadelphia Stadium in the United States at 5:00 pm EDT and 9:00 pm GMT.

Many Ghanaian football fans are optimistic that the Black Stars can push through, while others believe the team might concede a goal.

Reports that have emerged indicate that the Black Stars have arrived all set for the much-anticipated game.

Watch the Instagram video of the Ghana Black Stars' arrival in Philadelphia:

Ghanaians seer declares prediction on Ghana vs Croatia

Following Black Stars' arrival, Mystical Prophet Sikapa has dropped what he believed would become the fate of Ghana after the final group stage match.

In a video shared on social media, the man of God said Ghana would win by one goal to nil.

He further analysed that if his 1:0 backfires, the game will end in a goalless draw like that of the clash with England.

Mystical Prophet Sikapa noted that there was no way Ghana was not going to lose the match, claiming that his predictions never fail.

The TikTok video of the Ghanaian pastor sharing his prediction is below:

Mystical Prophet’s Ghana, Croatia prediction sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh compiled social media reactions after Mystical Prophet Sikapa dropped his prediction on Ghana's clash against Croatia, and below are some comments.

Maame Nyarkoa wrote:

“Ghana will win 1 nil to Croatia 0.”

Frank wrote:

“We are surely going to concede a goal even if we don't lose, so I will predict 2:1.”

Coco She wrote:

“Amen, we are winning. God will put us through this game, too.”

Naa Ayeley wrote:

“I owe you a big hug after Ghana's win.”

The Ghana Black Stars arrive in Philadelphia, all set to face Croatia in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026. Photo by Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Supercomputer backs Ghana to beat Panama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana received a timely boost ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup opener after Opta's supercomputer backed the Black Stars to beat Panama.

The prediction favours the Ghana Black Stars to begin their Group L campaign with all three points on June 17.

Source: YEN.com.gh