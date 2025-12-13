Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Is Cheryl Casone married? And all about her relationship with Joshua Henne
Celebrity biographies

Is Cheryl Casone married? And all about her relationship with Joshua Henne

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
3 min read

Is Cheryl Casone married? The Fox Business News anchor is not married and is believed to be single. Cheryl prefers to keep her personal life private. However, she was previously linked to Joshua Henne, the President of White Horse Strategies.

Cheryl Casone at Fox Business Network Studios.
Cheryl Casone as New York City Mayor Eric Adams visits "Mornings With Maria (L). Cheryl Casone interviews Phoebe Gates (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, John Lamparski (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Cheryl Casone, Fox Business News anchor, is currently unmarried as of December 2025.
  • There are unconfirmed reports that Cheryl dated Joshua Henne, the President of White Horse Strategies.
  • Cheryl keeps her love life private and has never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Cheryl Casone's profile summary

Full name

Cheryl Cecile Casone

Gender

Female

Date of birth

18 July 1970

Age

55 years old (as of 2025)

Zodiac sign

Cancer

Place of birth

Clearwater, Florida, United States

Current residence

New York City, New York, United States

Nationality

American

Ethnicity

White

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Height in feet

5'7"

Height in centimetres

170

Weight in pounds

139

Weight in kilograms

63

Body measurements in inches

36-26-37

Body measurements in centimetres

91-66-94

Hair colour

Blonde

Eye colour

Blue

Relationship status

Single

Education

Thunderbird High School, Northern Arizona University

Profession

Television news anchor, financial journalist

Net worth

$1 million

Instagram

@cherylcasone

X (Twitter)

@cherylcasone

Facebook

@CherylCasone

Read also

Clark Gable's spouses and the untold stories behind his turbulent love life

Is Cheryl Casone married?

The American TV personality is unmarried as of December 2025. However, she prefers to keep her personal life private, probably focusing on her career. With no confirmed partner or public announcement about her relationship, she is presumably single.

Top 5 facts about Cheryl Casone
Five facts about Cheryl Casone. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: Original

The truth about Cheryl Casone and Joshua Henne’s relationship

The Fox News anchor has only been linked to Joshua Henne, the President of White Horse Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm. The two reportedly began dating in early 2010.

Cheryl and Joshua sparked dating rumours after the latter shared a tweet thanking Cheryl for dinner. He wrote,

Thanks @cherylcasone for what's shaping up to be a great dinner at #dahlialounge.

Despite the rumours, neither Cheryl Casone nor Joshua has ever denied or confirmed the allegations.

Cheryl Casone and Joshua Henne
Cheryl Casone going live from Miami (L). Joshua Henne poses while smiling at the camera (R). Photo: @cherylcasone, @JoshuaHenne on X (Twitter) (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

Is Cheryl Casone on social media?

The financial correspondent for Fox News is active on Instagram and Facebook, where she has amassed over 34 thousand followers as of the time of writing. She also has an X (Twitter) account with over 48 thousand followers.

Read also

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney’s wife, and their love story amid cancer

Cheryl Casone attends "Follow Your Star" Book Launch
Cheryl Casone attends "Follow Your Star" Book Launch at 800 B Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Cheryl Casone? Cheryl is an American journalist, business news anchor, and financial correspondent for Fox News.
  2. Where does Cheryl Casone live? Cheryl lives in New York City, New York, United States.
  3. Is Cheryl Fox married? The American journalist has never been married.
  4. Does Cheryl Casone have children? Cheryl has no children.
  5. How old is Cheryl Casone? Cheryl is 55 years old as of 2025. She was born on 18 July 1970.
  6. What is Cheryl Casone's height? The Fox News anchor is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall.
  7. Which college did Cheryl Casone attend? She attended Northern Arizona University.
  8. What companies has Cheryl Casone worked for? She has previously worked for several companies, including CBS News, CNN, and MSNBC.
  9. How long has Cheryl Casone worked for Fox News? Cheryl has worked for Fox News for over 19 years. She joined the studio in November 2006.

Read also

Meet Elle, Grant Dawson’s wife and fellow MMA fighter - inside their marriage

Cheryl Casone is unmarried and is reportedly single. Although she is private about her personal life, she has once sparked dating rumours with the President of White Horse Strategies, Joshua Henne. However, neither Cheryl nor Joshua has ever confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani Rodgers. Brittani married the American professional football player in early 2025, beginning a new chapter in his extremely private romantic life.

Aaron first mentioned Brittani publicly in December 2024. He later confirmed their marriage during a June 2025 interview at a Steelers minicamp, emphasising their shared desire for privacy.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peris Wamangu avatar

Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com

Hot:
Madison alworth Handsome footballers Jamie lissow John janssens Erin barry