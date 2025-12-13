Is Cheryl Casone married? And all about her relationship with Joshua Henne

Is Cheryl Casone married? The Fox Business News anchor is not married and is believed to be single. Cheryl prefers to keep her personal life private. However, she was previously linked to Joshua Henne, the President of White Horse Strategies.

Cheryl Casone as New York City Mayor Eric Adams visits "Mornings With Maria (L). Cheryl Casone interviews Phoebe Gates (R). Photo: Roy Rochlin, John Lamparski (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Cheryl Casone, Fox Business News anchor, is currently unmarried as of December 2025.

There are unconfirmed reports that Cheryl dated Joshua Henne , the President of White Horse Strategies.

, the President of White Horse Strategies. Cheryl keeps her love life private and has never publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Cheryl Casone's profile summary

Full name Cheryl Cecile Casone Gender Female Date of birth 18 July 1970 Age 55 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Clearwater, Florida, United States Current residence New York City, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 139 Weight in kilograms 63 Body measurements in inches 36-26-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-66-94 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Single Education Thunderbird High School, Northern Arizona University Profession Television news anchor, financial journalist Net worth $1 million Instagram @cherylcasone X (Twitter) @cherylcasone Facebook @CherylCasone

Is Cheryl Casone married?

The American TV personality is unmarried as of December 2025. However, she prefers to keep her personal life private, probably focusing on her career. With no confirmed partner or public announcement about her relationship, she is presumably single.

Five facts about Cheryl Casone. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

The truth about Cheryl Casone and Joshua Henne’s relationship

The Fox News anchor has only been linked to Joshua Henne, the President of White Horse Strategies, a communications and political consulting firm. The two reportedly began dating in early 2010.

Cheryl and Joshua sparked dating rumours after the latter shared a tweet thanking Cheryl for dinner. He wrote,

Thanks @cherylcasone for what's shaping up to be a great dinner at #dahlialounge.

Despite the rumours, neither Cheryl Casone nor Joshua has ever denied or confirmed the allegations.

Cheryl Casone going live from Miami (L). Joshua Henne poses while smiling at the camera (R). Photo: @cherylcasone, @JoshuaHenne on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Cheryl Casone on social media?

The financial correspondent for Fox News is active on Instagram and Facebook, where she has amassed over 34 thousand followers as of the time of writing. She also has an X (Twitter) account with over 48 thousand followers.

Cheryl Casone attends "Follow Your Star" Book Launch at 800 B Fifth Avenue in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Cheryl Casone? Cheryl is an American journalist, business news anchor, and financial correspondent for Fox News. Where does Cheryl Casone live? Cheryl lives in New York City, New York, United States. Is Cheryl Fox married? The American journalist has never been married. Does Cheryl Casone have children? Cheryl has no children. How old is Cheryl Casone? Cheryl is 55 years old as of 2025. She was born on 18 July 1970. What is Cheryl Casone's height? The Fox News anchor is 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Which college did Cheryl Casone attend? She attended Northern Arizona University. What companies has Cheryl Casone worked for? She has previously worked for several companies, including CBS News, CNN, and MSNBC. How long has Cheryl Casone worked for Fox News? Cheryl has worked for Fox News for over 19 years. She joined the studio in November 2006.

Cheryl Casone is unmarried and is reportedly single. Although she is private about her personal life, she has once sparked dating rumours with the President of White Horse Strategies, Joshua Henne. However, neither Cheryl nor Joshua has ever confirmed or denied the alleged relationship.

Yen.com.gh published an article about Aaron Rodgers' wife, Brittani Rodgers. Brittani married the American professional football player in early 2025, beginning a new chapter in his extremely private romantic life.

Aaron first mentioned Brittani publicly in December 2024. He later confirmed their marriage during a June 2025 interview at a Steelers minicamp, emphasising their shared desire for privacy.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh