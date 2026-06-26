Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

Ghana vs Croatia: Mysterious Dog Famous For Sports Predictions Backs Black Stars, Video Trends
People

Ghana vs Croatia: Mysterious Dog Famous For Sports Predictions Backs Black Stars, Video Trends

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
3 min read
  • A famous dog named Cujo picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their crucial June 28 World Cup group stage match
  • Cujo made his prediction by choosing a Ghana-assigned ball from a set tossed by his owner, after some hesitation
  • Ghana would be hoping to secure a ticket to the next round of the World Cup by beating Croatia

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A popular dog named Cujo has picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match, sparking excitement among Black Stars supporters ahead of the June 28 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Ghana World Cup prediction, Ghana vs Croatia, Cujo the Chihuahua, FIFA World Cup 2026, Black Stars supporters, TikTok predictions, Cujo TikTok video, football forecasting, Ghana knockout rounds, Croatia match analysis.
A TikTok-famous dog named Cujo has picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their World Cup match on June 8. Photo credit: @cujo.catches.daily/TikTok, Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

Cujo, who has built a loyal following on TikTok through his sporting predictions, made the call after his owner tossed him balls assigned to each team.

After some hesitation, the small dog ran towards and picked up the ball representing Ghana, signalling a Black Stars victory.

Read also

Popular Ghanaian seer drops prediction ahead of Ghana vs Croatia showdown

The TikTok account posted the video on Thursday, June 25, 2026, with the caption confirming the matchup details and noting the prediction is "Cujo gets two balls and makes the call."

Stay ahead of the gist. Join YEN’s WhatsApp channel for instant updates!

Cujo's impressive World Cup predictions

Cujo is no stranger to high-stakes football forecasting, having accurately predicted the Netherlands' victory over Tunisia earlier in the tournament, lending his latest call a degree of credibility among fans.

What the result could mean for Ghana

The stakes of the Croatia clash are significant. The Black Stars enter the match with a record of one win and one draw, while Croatia stand at one win and one loss.

A Ghana victory would confirm their place in the knockout rounds, where they could potentially face Portugal. A loss, however, would see them meet Cape Verde instead.

Several Ghanaian prophets and men of God have also been vocal with their own predictions about the game, adding to the buzz surrounding the match.

Below is the TikTok video of Cujo predicting the World Cup game.

Reactions to Cujo predicting Ghana vs Croatia

Read also

Prophet Clement Testimony's Black Stars prophecy appears to fall flat after Ghana vs England

Ghanaians who commented on Cujo's TikTok video shared a range of emotions, from cautious optimism to strategic thinking about what a win could mean for Ghana's path through the tournament.

Ekow Me wrote:

"At this point looking at the future we would rather loose to Croatia just to ease up the future opponents."

Daniel Nana Korang Amoako-Atta said:

"This means the match wouldn't be easy but Ghana will win 1 goal at the last minute."

bigwheels said:

"Ghana wins, they meet Portugal next. Ghana loses, they meet Cape Verde next. choose wisely."

Efua Efua said:

"We claim every positive energy from this video. Ghana 🇬🇭 will do well by the hand of the almighty."
Ghana vs Croatia prediction, Ghana Black Stars, Mystical Prophet Sikapa, 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ghana football news, Black Stars match analysis, spiritual prediction football
The Ghana Black Stars arrive in Philadelphia, all set to face Croatia in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026. Photo by Warren Little
Source: Getty Images

Seer predicts Ghana vs Croatia showdown

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Mystical Prophet Sikapa, has shared his prediction for the Black Stars’ match against Croatia.

In a video shared online, the man of God said Ghana would win by one goal to nil but was quick to add that if his 1–0 prediction backfires, the game would end in a goalless draw like the clash with England.

Read also

Black Stars coach slams VAR after controversial penalty decision against Ghana

He noted that there was no way Ghana was going to lose the match, claiming that his predictions never fail.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie is the Head of the Diaspora Affairs Desk at YEN.com.gh, where he has worked since 2022. He has over eight years of journalism experience and holds a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies from the University of Cape Coast. Philip previously served as Head of the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh and has also worked as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and a content writer for Scooper News. He also holds certificates in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Us releases list food Noah jupe Yaytseslav Helen lasichanh Antoine semenyo