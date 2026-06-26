A famous dog named Cujo picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their crucial June 28 World Cup group stage match

Cujo made his prediction by choosing a Ghana-assigned ball from a set tossed by his owner, after some hesitation

Ghana would be hoping to secure a ticket to the next round of the World Cup by beating Croatia

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A popular dog named Cujo has picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup Group L match, sparking excitement among Black Stars supporters ahead of the June 28 clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

A TikTok-famous dog named Cujo has picked Ghana to defeat Croatia in their World Cup match on June 8. Photo credit: @cujo.catches.daily/TikTok, Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cujo, who has built a loyal following on TikTok through his sporting predictions, made the call after his owner tossed him balls assigned to each team.

After some hesitation, the small dog ran towards and picked up the ball representing Ghana, signalling a Black Stars victory.

The TikTok account posted the video on Thursday, June 25, 2026, with the caption confirming the matchup details and noting the prediction is "Cujo gets two balls and makes the call."

Cujo's impressive World Cup predictions

Cujo is no stranger to high-stakes football forecasting, having accurately predicted the Netherlands' victory over Tunisia earlier in the tournament, lending his latest call a degree of credibility among fans.

What the result could mean for Ghana

The stakes of the Croatia clash are significant. The Black Stars enter the match with a record of one win and one draw, while Croatia stand at one win and one loss.

A Ghana victory would confirm their place in the knockout rounds, where they could potentially face Portugal. A loss, however, would see them meet Cape Verde instead.

Several Ghanaian prophets and men of God have also been vocal with their own predictions about the game, adding to the buzz surrounding the match.

Below is the TikTok video of Cujo predicting the World Cup game.

Reactions to Cujo predicting Ghana vs Croatia

Ghanaians who commented on Cujo's TikTok video shared a range of emotions, from cautious optimism to strategic thinking about what a win could mean for Ghana's path through the tournament.

Ekow Me wrote:

"At this point looking at the future we would rather loose to Croatia just to ease up the future opponents."

Daniel Nana Korang Amoako-Atta said:

"This means the match wouldn't be easy but Ghana will win 1 goal at the last minute."

bigwheels said:

"Ghana wins, they meet Portugal next. Ghana loses, they meet Cape Verde next. choose wisely."

Efua Efua said:

"We claim every positive energy from this video. Ghana 🇬🇭 will do well by the hand of the almighty."

The Ghana Black Stars arrive in Philadelphia, all set to face Croatia in the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup on June 27, 2026. Photo by Warren Little

Source: Getty Images

Seer predicts Ghana vs Croatia showdown

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that renowned Ghanaian clergyman, Mystical Prophet Sikapa, has shared his prediction for the Black Stars’ match against Croatia.

In a video shared online, the man of God said Ghana would win by one goal to nil but was quick to add that if his 1–0 prediction backfires, the game would end in a goalless draw like the clash with England.

He noted that there was no way Ghana was going to lose the match, claiming that his predictions never fail.

Source: YEN.com.gh