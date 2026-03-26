Austria and Ghana clash in Vienna as both nations test their squads ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Ace Ghanaian football coach J.E Sarpong says Otto Addo is expected to disclose his preferred starting XI through these high-profile friendlies

Ghanaian fans can catch all the action live on a local free-to-air network, with kick-off set for Friday

Austria and Ghana face off in an international friendly on Friday, March 27, at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna, as both nations fine-tune their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The global tournament will be staged across the United States, Canada, and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, making this fixture a valuable opportunity for both sides to assess their squads ahead of the showpiece event.

Austria vs. Ghana friendly match's kick-off time and TV coverage details emerge. Image credit: Black Stars, OFB

Source: Getty Images

Austria head into the contest with growing confidence after an impressive qualification campaign. According to FIFA, the European side secured one of the 12 automatic slots allocated to UEFA teams, finishing top of their group with 19 points from eight matches.

Under the guidance of former Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick, Austria have developed a disciplined and energetic style of play that has delivered consistent results throughout the qualifying series.

The team will be captained by Real Madrid defender David Alaba, whose experience and leadership remain vital to Austria’s ambitions. With several talented players emerging in recent years, Das Team are hoping to build momentum before the World Cup begins.

A friendly against a strong African opponent like Ghana provides a meaningful test as Rangnick continues refining his tactical approach.

Ghana, meanwhile, also arrive in Vienna with renewed belief following an impressive run during their qualification campaign. The Black Stars secured one of Africa’s nine automatic World Cup spots after collecting 25 points from 10 matches.

The performance marked a significant turnaround for a side that had earlier endured disappointment by failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Head coach Otto Addo will be eager to use this friendly to gauge his squad’s readiness and experiment with possible combinations ahead of the tournament.

According to the Ghana Football Association, all 25 players currently in camp are training well and remain in good condition ahead of the match.

The team has been undergoing intensive sessions as the technical staff seek to sharpen tactics and team chemistry.

Addo is also expected to address the media on Thursday evening to provide updates on the squad and share insights into the team’s preparations.

Ghana head coach Otto Addo to speak to the media ahead of the international friendly against Austria on Friday. Image credit: Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to YEN.com.gh’s Gariba Raubil, veteran Ghanaian football coach J.E Sarpong noted that the upcoming friendlies could offer an early glimpse of the manager’s preferred starting lineup for the World Cup.

He explained that matches against strong European opponents such as Austria and Germany would help reveal which players are likely to form the core of Ghana’s team when the tournament begins.

''These friendlies will tell us a lot about Otto Addo’s plans for the World Cup. When you face teams like Austria and Germany, the coach naturally leans toward players he believes can start at the tournament.” Sarpong noted.

How to watch Austria vs. Ghana

The international friendly between Austria and Ghana is expected to be broadcast by TV3 at 17:00 GMT. Ghanaian supporters will be able to follow the match live on the free-to-air television channel.

The network has already announced across its platforms that it plans to telecast the encounter, barring any unforeseen changes to the broadcast schedule.

Fans across the country will therefore have the chance to watch the Black Stars test themselves against European opposition as preparations for the World Cup intensify.

African teams qualified for 2026 World Cup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh examined the nine African national teams that earned direct qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Among the nations that successfully sealed their places were Ghana’s Black Stars, along with continental powerhouses Senegal, Morocco, and Tunisia, all of whom delivered impressive performances throughout the qualification process to book their tickets to the global tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh