Antoine Semenyo’s fine run against Tottenham Hotspur shows no sign of slowing after his latest strike against the Lilywhites

His goal means he equals an enviable record previously held by Togolese legend Emmanuel Adebayor

The Black Stars forward had also found the net against the North London side just 25 days earlier in his final appearance for AFC Bournemouth

Antoine Semenyo kept his hot streak alive with another decisive contribution as Manchester City faced Tottenham in North London on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Ghanaian international found the net before the interval, helping his new side take firm control of the contest and underlining his fast start since arriving in January.

Semenyo continues hot streak, scores against Tottenham

City returned to league duty after a European outing where Semenyo did not feature due to registration rules.

Back among the starters, he wasted little time getting involved. Early on, he tested Guglielmo Vicario with a drive that went straight at the goalkeeper. It served as a sign of what was to come.

Moments later, the visitors moved ahead. Rayan Cherki applied the finish after Erling Haaland set him up, giving Pep Guardiola’s men a deserved advantage.

The away side kept pushing, looking for breathing space, while the home defence tried to hold firm. As the clock ticked toward the break, pressure grew.

In added time during the opening half, the breakthrough arrived again through Ghanaian influence. Bernardo Silva slipped a neat pass into Semenyo’s path.

The attacker stayed calm, opened his body, and guided a left foot effort high into the net. That moment doubled the lead and shifted momentum further in City’s favour.

Watch the goal:

The strike added to an impressive early return in sky blue. He now boasts five direct contributions in five appearances for his new club, made up of four goals and one assist.

Across the league campaign as a whole, he has reached 12 finishes, showing consistency in front of goal.

His impact against Tottenham also carried a sense of familiarity. Only 25 days earlier, he punished the same opponent while still at Bournemouth.

On that occasion, he bent a late effort beyond reach to seal a 3-2 success, ending his spell with the Cherries on a memorable note.

Weeks later, he once more proved a thorn in Spurs’ side, this time wearing different colours.

Semenyo equals Adebayor's record

His strike also helps him equal a record previously held by Togolese football icon Emmanuel Adebayor.

Accoridng to Opta, Semenyo is just the second player to score in four of his first five appearances for the Man City as a Premier League club in all competitions (from 1992-93), after Emmanuel Adebayor in 2009.

From a Ghanaian angle, the match felt slightly incomplete. Many had hoped to see a duel between Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus, yet the latter remained unavailable.

The Tottenham midfielder has been sidelined since January 4 due to a muscle problem, keeping him out of this meeting.

That absence removed a potential subplot, but it did not take attention away from Semenyo’s display.

His energy, movement, and willingness to attack defenders stood out. Each involvement brought urgency, and his finish showed confidence growing with every outing.

