Argentina fans booed David Beckham when he appeared on the stadium's big screen before the semi-final

Beckham remains a controversial figure among Argentina supporters because of his World Cup history against La Albiceleste

The former England captain attended the match despite his close relationship with Lionel Messi through Inter Miami

Argentina supporters made their feelings known when England legend David Beckham appeared on the big screen ahead of the World Cup semi-final between the two nations.

The former England captain, who was in attendance at Atlanta Stadium, received loud boos from sections of the Argentina support despite his close relationship with Lionel Messi through Inter Miami.

The reaction highlighted that Beckham's World Cup history with Argentina remains fresh in the memories of many Albiceleste fans.

Why Argentina Fans Booed David Beckham During World Cup Semi-Final

Source: Getty Images

Beckham's Long History With Argentina

Beckham was involved in two of the most memorable World Cup matches between England and Argentina.

At the 1998 World Cup in France, the former Manchester United midfielder was sent off in the Round of 16 after kicking Diego Simeone.

The match ended 2-2 after extra time before Argentina progressed with a penalty shootout victory.

Following England's elimination, Beckham faced intense criticism from the English media and supporters, with many blaming him for the defeat.

Four years later, however, he enjoyed his redemption.

At the 2002 World Cup, Beckham scored the only goal from the penalty spot as England defeated Argentina in the group stage.

His passionate celebration became one of the defining images of his international career and marked a measure of revenge for the disappointment he experienced four years earlier.

Argentina Fans Have Not Forgotten

Although Beckham is now closely linked with Argentina captain Lionel Messi after bringing the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner to Inter Miami, the reception from Argentina supporters suggested old rivalries remain alive.

Journalist Jack Pitt-Brooke described the moment on social media, writing:

"I've seen it all now: David Beckham booed by the Argentina fans when his face was shown on the big screen here."

The hostile reception reflected the long-standing rivalry between England and Argentina, which stretches beyond football.

In addition to several memorable World Cup meetings, the two countries have a long-running dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean.

Beckham was seen in the stands shortly before kick-off as England and Argentina renewed one of international football's fiercest rivalries.

Source: YEN.com.gh