A Border Collie named Tactical Tax has picked the winner of the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina in a best-of-three ball selection on July 14

The dog previously amazed followers by correctly predicting Spain's upset victory over France in the first semi-final, a result that defied most analysts and oddsmakers

Tactical Tax has built a reputation during the tournament for accurate match predictions from the Round of 32 all the way through to the semi-finals

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A Border Collie with an uncanny tournament record has turned heads again, tipping England to defeat Argentina in their 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final on July 15 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Psychic Dog Tactical Tax picks England to defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals matchup. Image credit: Dan Mullan/Lars Baron/Getty Images, @tacticaltax/TikTok

Source: Getty Images

The dog, named Tactical Tax, is the star of a TikTok account owned by a creator who films his pet making match predictions by choosing between two flag-decorated footballs. In the latest video, Tactical Tax was presented with a ball bearing the English flag and another carrying Argentina's colours, with the outcome determined by whichever ball the dog nudged in a best-of-three format.

Tactical Tax predicts England defeating Argentina

The first nudge went Argentina's way, briefly raising hopes for the South Americans. But Tactical Tax followed that with two consecutive selections of the England ball, handing The Three Lions a 2-1 verdict in the prediction contest. The video is framed with a mock scoreboard graphic showing "0 - 1" in bold yellow text, giving the clip the feel of an actual match broadcast and lending the whole thing an irresistible charm.

What has elevated Tactical Tax beyond novelty status is its track record. Throughout the tournament, the dog has correctly called results from the Round of 32 onwards, but his most remarkable call came in the first semi-final, where he predicted Spain would beat France. That result left pundits and oddsmakers scrambling for explanations, having largely backed France to advance. Tactical Tax, apparently, had no such doubts.

With England now facing Argentina in what promises to be one of the most-watched matches of the tournament, the dog's prediction is likely to draw an audience far beyond his usual following.

Watch the TikTok video of Tactical Tax predicting the England vs Argentina semi-final below.

Reactions to Tactical Tax's England vs Argentina prediction

YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the video of Tactical Tax predicting the winner of England and Argentina's World Cup semi-final.

Tommy Thanks said:

"That's correct. Good boy."

Shre 3 bira Bikram wrote:

"England 2 Argentina 1."

Thanen Teran commented:

"So far, he has predicted all the games correctly. Let's hope for this to happen. England will be in the final and be champions."

Source: YEN.com.gh