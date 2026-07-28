Black Stars forward Mohammed Fuseini was ambushed by five men on a Brussels street in broad daylight on July 28

The attackers made off with the Union St. Gilloise player's wallet, two iPhones and a Rolex watch worth up to €14,000

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and have already arrested two of the five suspects

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Mohammed Fuseini has fallen victim to a violent street robbery in Brussels, Belgium, after being attacked by five men who made away with his wallet, two iPhones, and a luxury Rolex watch.

The 24-year-old Union St. Gilloise striker was reportedly ambushed in broad daylight near a row of parked cars.

Mohammed Fuseini Robbed by 5 Men in Belgium, Loses 2 iPhones and Luxury Watch. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Mohammed Fuseini robbed in Belgium

The attackers overpowered him before fleeing with his valuables, including a Rolex estimated to be worth between €8,000 and €14,000.

Fuseini was taken to the hospital for medical checks following the incident. Fortunately, he did not suffer serious physical injuries and was able to return to training with his club on Monday, July 27.

Belgian police have since arrested two of the five suspects, while efforts continue to identify and apprehend the remaining three.

The Public Prosecution Service has opened an investigation into the robbery, with Union St. Gilloise also issuing a statement after the incident. The club wrote, as cited by De Telegraaf:

“Mohamed Fuseini went to the hospital for a check-up afterwards and received good care from the Brussels police, whom we thank for their good work. Physically, the damage is not too serious; he trained as usual again yesterday [July 27, 2026].”

Ghanaian journalist Owuraku Ampofo later shared footage of the attack on X, bringing widespread attention to the disturbing incident.

What's next for Mohammed Fuseini?

The robbery comes as Fuseini prepares for an important season with Union St. Gilloise.

The Ghanaian played a key role in the club's Belgian Pro League-winning campaign, scoring 13 goals in 44 appearances during the 2024/25 season.

Mohammed Fuseini Robbed by 5 Men in Belgium, Loses 2 iPhones and Luxury Watch

Source: Getty Images

An ankle injury then disrupted much of the following campaign, limiting him to three goals in 27 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt.

News of the attack has sparked concern among supporters, who will be hoping the talented forward can now put the traumatic ordeal behind him and focus fully on the new season.

Ghana camp in Austria rocked by robbery

In a related publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s preparations for the international friendly against Austria in March were disrupted by an alleged robbery incident.

Reports indicate that two players have lost valuables, while a member of the technical team is said to have been robbed of cash exceeding $2,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh