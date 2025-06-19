A look inside Noah Jupe's relationships, love life, and the dating rumours

Noah Jupe's relationships have sparked curiosity as fans wonder about his love life. As of this writing, he is reportedly single, though he has been linked to actress Nico Parker in the past. Despite speculation, Jupe keeps his personal life private, leaving many details unconfirmed.

Noah Jupe at the "Lady in the Lake" New York premiere held at the Museum of Arts and Design. Photo: Stephanie Augello (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Noah Jupe is currently single, with no confirmed romantic relationships , despite public curiosity and speculation.

, despite public curiosity and speculation. He was rumoured to be dating Nico Parker after being spotted with her in London in 2023 , but neither party confirmed the relationship.

, but neither party confirmed the relationship. A close friendship with Jack Dylan Grazer also sparked dating rumours, although Grazer was publicly dating someone else at the time.

also sparked dating rumours, although Grazer was publicly dating someone else at the time. Jupe prefers to keep his personal life private, focusing on his acting career rather than publicly addressing relationship rumours.

Full name Noah Casford Jupe Gender Male Date of birth 25 February 2025 Age 20 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Islington, London, England, UK Current residence Chiswick, London, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Katy Cavanagh Father Chris Jupe Siblings Two Relationship status Single School Cheadle Hulme School Profession Actor Net worth $2 million Instagram @noahjupe

Noah Jupe's relationships: A look at Noah Jupe's dating history

Noah Jupe has generated interest from fans who want to know more about his love life. Despite his rising fame, Jupe keeps his personal life private, leaving fans curious about his relationships.

Noah Jupe's secrecy has generated speculation about his love life, with fans eager to uncover details. Here are people he has been linked to in the past:

Nico Parker (2023)

Nico Parker at the 18th Annual Tribeca Artists Dinner in NY (L) and the "How To Train Your Dragon" premiere at the 2025 Tribeca Festival (R). Photo: John Nacion, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Just Jared, Noah Jupe and Nico Parker were rumoured to be dating after being spotted together in London on 30 June 2023. However, neither confirmed nor denied the rumours, resulting in further speculation.

Parker, the daughter of actress Thandie Newton and director Ol Parker, has kept her personal life private, focusing on her growing career in film and television.

Jack Grazer (2022)

Speculation about Noah Jupe and Jack Grazer dating arose due to their close friendship and frequent public appearances together. Fans noted their interactions at events like the Dreamin' Wild premiere at the 2022 Venice Film Festival, where they were seen having fun on the red carpet.

Additionally, their social media exchanges and shared outings fuelled rumours, though neither has ever confirmed a romantic relationship. Grazer was publicly dating American TikToker Morgan Cohen in 2022, which further suggests that the speculation about him and Jupe was unfounded.

Jack Dylan Grazer and Noah Jupe at the Venice Film Festival on September 7, 2022. Photo: Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Is Noah Jupe single? Noah Jupe is reportedly single, as he has not publicly confirmed dating, keeping his love life hidden. Who is Noah Jupe's girlfriend? Noah Jupe has not publicly disclosed having a girlfriend. While there have been rumours, he has not confirmed any romantic relationships. Did Noah Jupe and Nico Parker date? It is unclear whether Noah Jupe and Nico Parker dated, as neither has confirmed nor denied a relationship. Speculation arose after paparazzi spotted them in London in June 2023, but the pair made no official statements. Is Noah Jupe gay? Noah Jupe has not publicly addressed his sexual orientation; thus, it remains unknown. What is Noah Jupe doing now? Noah Jupe is currently starring in the Apple TV+ release Franklin alongside Michael Douglas, where he plays William Temple Franklin, Benjamin Franklin's grandson. He is also set to appear in Lady in the Lake, a series featuring Natalie Portman. How old is Noah Jupe? Noah is 20 years old (as of 2025). He was born on 25 February 2005. What is Noah Jupe famous for? Jupe is famous for his roles in film and television, particularly A Quiet Place (2018) and its sequel, where he plays Marcus Abbott.

Noah Jupe's relationships have generated interest publicly due to his rising fame as a talented young actor. As of this writing, the actor is reportedly single but has been linked to fellow star Nico Parker in the past. Despite the rumours, Jupe remains private about his personal life, focusing on his growing career in Hollywood.

