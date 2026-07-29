Arsenal are pursuing Vinicius Junior as an attacking target after their move for Morgan Rogers collapsed this summer

The 24-year-old Brazilian's contract at Real Madrid expires next summer, with talks between the two parties at a standstill

Information from Vinicius Junior's inner circle has now emerged, revealing what the forward has been telling close friends about his future

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Arsenal have received information from sources close to Vinicius Junior indicating that the Real Madrid forward does not intend to walk away from the Spanish club without generating transfer fee income for them, amid reported interest from the Premier League title holders.

The development comes after Arsenal's pursuit of their primary attacking target, Morgan Rogers, ended when Chelsea hijacked the deal.

Vinicius Jr Breaks Silence to Friends on Real Madrid Exit and Arsenal Interest

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners subsequently turned their attention to alternative options, including Yan Diomande, whose preference to join Paris Saint-Germain ended any realistic prospect of a move to north London.

Reports have since suggested Diomande could be heading to Real Madrid instead, a development that has fuelled speculation around the availability of the Brazil international, who occupies the same left flank position.

What Vinicius is saying about his future

Reliable Spanish journalist Tomas Rancero, speaking on Diario AS's YouTube channel, revealed what the 26-year-old has been communicating privately to those close to him as contract negotiations with Real Madrid remain deadlocked, with his current deal set to expire next summer.

"Take note of this. This is information from his inner circle, because Vinicius has good friends in Madrid and what he's been saying in recent weeks is that he doesn't want to leave without leaving a single Euro in Real Madrid's coffers," Rancero said.

"In other words, when people bring it up, and especially among friends, where conversations are natural and you have trust, they ask: 'Are you leaving for free next year?' He says: 'No, I can't leave Real Madrid for free because Real Madrid took me in when I was 16'."

Arsenal's ambition faces major hurdles

The remarks suggest that any club hoping to secure Vinicius Junior on a pre-contract agreement when his deal enters its final six months would face resistance from the player himself, complicating what would already represent one of the most ambitious transfer moves in recent Premier League history.

Arsenal, who claimed the Premier League title and reached the Champions League final, are widely regarded as a club operating at a new level of ambition in the transfer market.

Signing a player of Vinicius Junior's profile would represent a significant statement of intent.

However, Real Madrid's position and the player's own loyalty to the club make extracting him from the Bernabeu an exceptionally difficult proposition this summer.

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Source: YEN.com.gh