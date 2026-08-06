Antoine Semenyo opened up on how his role at Manchester City has shifted since Enzo Maresca took charge of the club

The Ghanaian forward joined Man City in January, partly due to Pep Guardiola, and scored seven goals in 17 Premier League

He has featured in two pre-season games under Maresca, providing two assists and drawing praise for his pace and dribbling

Antoine Semenyo has opened up on the tactical differences between Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca, disclosing how his role at Manchester City has changed since the Italian took charge.

The Ghanaian forward joined City in January, with Guardiola's influence playing a major role in his decision to move to the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo delivers his honest verdict on the difference between playing under Pep Guardiola and Enzo Maresca. Photos by Carl Recine, Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and Eurasia Sport Images.

Source: Getty Images

Under Guardiola, Semenyo was given freedom to operate across the attack, featuring on both wings, through the middle and as an attacking midfielder.

He finished his first five months with seven goals and one assist in 17 Premier League appearances while also winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup, according to data from Fotmob.

What Semenyo said about Maresca vs Guardiola

Maresca has taken a different approach during pre-season, using Semenyo mainly on the right wing and asking him to hold his position more consistently.

The Ghanaian has responded well. Although he is yet to score in friendlies against Inter Milan and the K-League All Stars, he has provided two assists and remained a constant threat.

Watch Semenyo's assist vs K-League All-Stars, as shared on X:

Asked to explain the difference between the two managers, Semenyo kept his answer simple. He said, as quoted by CityXtra on X:

"With Pep [Guardiola] it was a lot of different patterns. Now with Enzo [Maresca] it's about staying wide, creating chances, so similar but different."

Watch the full interview, as shared on X:

How Enzo Maresca is using Semenyo

Semenyo's pace and direct running have already made him one of City's most dangerous outlets in pre-season.

His performance against Inter Milan earned praise before he produced another lively display against the K-League All Stars in Seoul.

Antoine Semenyo has two assists from two matches in pre-season as Manchester City gears up for the 2026/27 season. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca's more structured approach could give Semenyo a clearer role heading into the new campaign, although it remains to be seen whether the system will unlock even more from the Ghanaian.

City face Atletico Madrid on August 9 in their final pre-season fixture before meeting Arsenal in the Community Shield on August 16.

Their Premier League campaign begins a week later against Semenyo's former club, Bournemouth, at the Etihad.

Antoine Semenyo praises Enzo Maresca

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo praised Enzo Maresca after making his first pre-season appearance under the Italian.

The Ghanaian forward spoke highly of his experience working with the new manager ahead of the new campaign.

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Source: YEN.com.gh