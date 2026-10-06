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Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Jorge Jesus and Two Broken Promises
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Jorge Jesus and Two Broken Promises

by  Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe
3 min read
  • Cristiano Ronaldo has released a lengthy statement explaining the events that led to his exit from Portugal's camp
  • The Selecao captain claimed coach Jorge Jesus promised him a specific playing plan during the international break
  • Ronaldo said a private meeting between the two was held to resolve the dispute but accused Jesus of presenting a completely different version

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Cristiano Ronaldo has publicly addressed his departure from Portugal's training camp, releasing a detailed statement on Tuesday, October 6, in which he accused head coach Jorge Jesus of going back on his word on two separate occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo Breaks Silence on Jorge Jesus and Two Broken Promises
Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up on the events leading to his unceremonious exit from the Portugal camp. Photos by Octavio Passos and Horacio Villalobos.
Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo accuses Jorge Jesus of breaking promises

According to Sky Sports, the 41-year-old forward explained that Jesus had approached him during the international break and outlined a plan that included Ronaldo playing 30 minutes against Norway. Cristiano said he accepted the arrangement after the two agreed on the terms.

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Despite warming up from half-time during the match, Ronaldo was never introduced.

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He admitted he subsequently failed to acknowledge Portugal supporters in the stands after the game and apologised directly to those fans who had made the journey to watch him play.

"The coach had broken his word to me," Ronaldo wrote in the statement.

Following the incident, Ronaldo, Jesus and Simão Coutinho held a private meeting approximately 48 hours later to address the disagreement.

According to Ronaldo, it was agreed that Jesus would publicly acknowledge he had made a mistake by asking Ronaldo to warm up without ultimately using him, repeating in front of the media what had been discussed behind closed doors.

Jesus reportedly even embraced Ronaldo and gave his assurance that he would do so at his next press conference.

Below is the first part of Ronaldo's statement, as shared on X:

Second broken promise prompts public statement

When the press conference took place, Ronaldo said the coach's words bore no resemblance to what had been agreed between them privately.

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"The conference was what is known: the posture had nothing to do with our meeting; I heard expressions and an aggressiveness that I do not believe I deserved," Ronaldo wrote.

He added:

"It was the second time he had broken his word to me."

Despite the tensions, Ronaldo was clear that his commitment to the national team remains intact.

He accepted personal responsibility for leaving the camp and went further by urging the Portuguese Football Federation to sanction him for his conduct, emphasising that his status as captain should afford him no special treatment in that regard.

Below is the second part of Ronaldo's statement, as shared on X:

Jorge Jesus denies Ronaldo rift

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Portugal coach Jorge Jesus dismissed reports of a rift between him and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Jesus also denied claims that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner had refused to train with the national team.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe avatar

Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe (Sports Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Tagoe is a CAF-accredited journalist with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Integrated Rural Arts and Industry (2016). Godwin's career includes covering the 2023 AFCON and grassroots competitions within Ghana. He has also served as a Presenter at VNTV, a Sports Analyst at Obonu FM, and a Football Writer for a myriad of sports websites. He joined Yen.com.gh in 2024 to cover sports. Email: godwin.tagoe@yen.com.gh.

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