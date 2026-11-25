CAF announced its final five contenders for the 2026 Men's Player of the Year award on November 25, with Morocco dominating the shortlist

Antoine Semenyo had earned a place on the original 10-man nomination list released on November 4 following a strong year at club level

Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz, Sadio Mané make up the final five, leaving Ghana without a representative

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Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo will not be in contention for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award after failing to advance from the original 10-man longlist to the final shortlist of five.

The Confederation of African Football unveiled its five finalists on Wednesday, November 25, with Morocco accounting for three of the nominees: Paris Saint-Germain defender Achraf Hakimi, attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari.

Senegal's Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye round out the group, leaving Semenyo among several prominent players who did not make the cut.

Antoine Semenyo Misses Out on Final 5 for 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year. Photo credit: @CAF_Online/X and James Gill - Danehouse/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Semenyo's exit ends Ghana's hopes

The Manchester City attacker had been part of the broader 10-man longlist announced by CAF on November 4, a recognition earned on the back of a productive year at both club and international levels.

His failure to progress to the final five brings Ghana's involvement in the award race to a close for 2026.

The winner will be unveiled at the CAF Awards ceremony in Lagos, Nigeria, on December 2.

CAF POTY: Hakimi, Mané among the frontrunners

Hakimi arrives at the final stage as the defending champion, following another commanding season with PSG and the Morocco national team.

The fullback played a key role as PSG retained both their UEFA Champions League and Ligue 1 titles in 2026.

Mané, by contrast, is bidding to become a three-time winner of the award, having previously claimed the honour in 2019 and 2022.

The Senegalese forward was also crowned best player at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after Senegal lifted their second continental title.

The presence of both Morocco and Senegal across the shortlist mirrors their strong performances at the 2025 AFCON and 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Semenyo makes history with PFA TOTY selection

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo had become the first Ghanaian player to be named in the PFA Premier League Team of the Year.

The forward scored 17 goals during the 2025/26 season while playing for Bournemouth and Manchester City.

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Source: YEN.com.gh