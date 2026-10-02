Nigerian content creator Jarvis threatened to take her husband, Peller, to court after a heated disagreement about his plans to marry a second wife

Jarvis claimed Peller had not kept to what she understood as a pre-marriage agreement regarding polygamy

The video sparked debate online, with social media users divided over the couple's marital dispute

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Nigerian social media personality Jarvis has threatened legal action against her husband, content creator Peller, after a row broke out between them over his reported intention to take a second wife, just months after their wedding.

Jarvis threatens to take her husband, Peller, to court over his reported plan to marry a second wife. Image credit: realjadrolita/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video she posted to Snapchat, Jarvis expressed disbelief that the subject of polygamy had already come up, given how recently the two had married.

"Our marriage is not even up to four months, and he's already threatening to get a second wife," she said.

Jarvis questions What Was Promised Before the Wedding

At the heart of her frustration was what she described as a misunderstanding about the terms of their marriage.

Jarvis acknowledged that Peller had told her he was Muslim and that any second wife he chose would also have to be Muslim.

However, she insisted this arrangement was not what she had agreed to before agreeing to marry him.

She grew increasingly agitated in the video, questioning why the conditions of their marriage appeared to be shifting so soon after the ceremony. Jarvis repeatedly invoked the possibility of going to court, saying:

"I will sue him. This is not what you promised."

She also brought up their differing religious backgrounds as part of her objection to how the situation had developed.

The X post below contains a video capturing the tense moment between Peller and his wife, Jarvis.

Reactions trail Jarvis' Snapchat video

The clip drew significant attention online, with many viewers weighing in on the couple's dispute.

@erickay05 stated:

"Her experience may serve as a lesson to women of Christian background who marry Muslim men. Know what you are getting yourself into before you say I do."

@CMichael73245 wrote:

"Abeg make peller no loose guard dem be dey talk say nah de girl go betray u, but nah u won betray her e no go funny ooo"

@Monday357745 shared:

"Peller is a Muslim and Islam permit more than one wife. Did you, Jarvis, not know that Islam permits more than one wife before she said I do to him?"

Nigerian content creator Peller announces a break from streaming as he and his wife, Jarvis, relocate to Canada. Image credit: UGC

Source: Facebook

Peller and Jarvis relocate to Canada

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nigerian content creator Peller announced that he and his partner Jarvis have left Nigeria and relocated to Canada, citing academic pursuits as the reason for their move.

Peller broke the news through a trending Instagram post, writing in his signature all-caps style:

The announcement quickly spread across social media, drawing thousands of reactions from his followers, popularly known as his "flowers."

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh