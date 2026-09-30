Portugal coach Jorge Jesus publicly denied reports of a rift between himself and Cristiano Ronaldo at the national team

Jesus addressed speculation that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner had refused to take part in training sessions

The 72-year-old gaffer also disclosed what Ronaldo told him about his willingness to accept team selection decisions

Jorge Jesus has moved to quash reports of a falling out with Cristiano Ronaldo, categorically denying that the Portugal captain refused to train amid widespread speculation about a dispute between the two.

Jorge Jesus sets the record straight on the alleged tension with Cristiano Ronaldo. Photos by NurPhoto and Patricia De Melo Moreira.

Source: Getty Images

Jorge Jesus clears the air on Ronaldo rumours

Jesus addressed the claims directly in his pre-match presser ahead of Portugal's UEFA Nations League clash with Denmark, insisting that no tension exists between him and the 41-year-old forward.

His intervention comes after reports suggested a breakdown in the relationship between the manager and his star player.

"Cristiano Ronaldo did not refuse to train," Jesus said, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano, firmly pushing back against claims that the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward had boycotted training sessions.

The coach went further, sharing the conversation he had with Ronaldo regarding the forward's position in the squad. According to Jesus, Ronaldo expressed full willingness to defer to his manager's judgement on selection matters.

"There are no issues. Cristiano told me, 'If you want me to play, I'll play.' If you want me to sit on the bench, I will. If you want me in the stands, I will."

Ronaldo’s standing with Portugal

Jorge Jesus’ remarks appear aimed at putting an end to the controversy, with the coach stressing that there is mutual respect between him and Ronaldo rather than any conflict.

The former Al-Nassr coach, who worked with Ronaldo last season, made it clear that team selection is his responsibility and insisted that the Portuguese star has accepted his decisions without complaint.

At 41, Ronaldo remains an influential figure in the dressing room, with Portugal continuing to rely on his experience and goal-scoring ability.

However, the forward has featured in only one of Portugal’s two matches during the September-October international break, per beIN Sports.

The controversy centres on Portugal’s 2-1 victory over Norway, which Ronaldo missed despite reports suggesting that Jesus had promised him playing time.

Jesus’ public comments appear to be an effort to shift attention back to Portugal’s performances and put speculation about a possible rift behind the team.

Ronaldo sends message after reaching 979 career goals

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 979th career goal with a powerful header as Al-Nassr beat Abha 2-1 in the Saudi Pro League on September 9.

The 41-year-old later shared a brief but pointed message on social media after the match.

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Source: YEN.com.gh