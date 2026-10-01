Fresh updates on the reasons behind Carlos Queiroz's decision to resign as Black Stars coach have emerged

The Portuguese coach raised multiple concerns during his debrief with the GFA, including training arrangements and accommodation decisions

Queiroz also reportedly told close associates that players appeared in camp he did not recognise

Carlos Queiroz has resigned as head coach of the Black Stars after fewer than 30 days in the role, with several grievances reportedly driving his decision to walk away from his second stint leading the Ghana national team.

Fresh details have emerged on the reasons behind Carlos Queiroz's decision to quit as Black Stars coach. Photo by Dan Mullan.

Source: Getty Images

Fresh details emerge on why Queiroz resigned

Sports journalist Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo reported that the experienced Portuguese tactician submitted his resignation letter on September 30 before sitting down with the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for a formal debrief the same day.

During that meeting, Queiroz reportedly described the conditions as inadequate for him to carry out his duties effectively.

Among the issues Queiroz raised was the team's training setup. The former Real Madrid coach was reportedly taken aback to discover that the Black Stars held their daily training sessions at the same stadium where matches were to be played, rather than at a separate training ground.

He also flagged a logistical problem with his arrival timeline: Queiroz prefers to be in the host country around 10 days before the squad assembles, but he only arrived two days before camp opened because his flight ticket was not arranged in time.

Accommodation arrangements also fell short of his expectations. Queiroz reportedly wanted the team to be housed at the Kempinski hotel but was instead placed at African Regent.

The Alisa Hotel was reportedly not considered due to outstanding debts owed from previous national team stays.

Beyond logistics, Queiroz reportedly expressed discomfort over what he perceived as outside influence on squad selection.

According to Fentuo, the coach told close associates that certain players appeared in camp without his prior knowledge, a situation that may have informed his public remarks about the importance of "honesty" in team selection.

He also sought broader authority over his technical support staff, including the right to bring in his own doctor, nutritionist and team manager.

The GFA reportedly agreed only to allow his personal nutritionist to join the setup.

How Black Stars performed under Carlos Queiroz

Queiroz’s short return to the Black Stars ended after just 29 days, with concerns over team management and logistical issues reportedly contributing to his departure.

The Portuguese coach managed Ghana in seven matches across two short spells, recording just one win, two draws and four defeats, according to Transfermarkt.

This gave him a 14.3% win rate, with the Black Stars scoring five goals and conceding 10.

The figures show how difficult Queiroz’s second stint with Ghana was, with the team losing more than half of the matches played under his leadership.

Ghana's win rate under Kurt Okraku

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Ghana has won 39.3% of its competitive matches under Kurt Okraku, the lowest rate among the seven GFA administrations studied.

The Black Stars have averaged 1.46 points per game under Okraku, compared to 1.87 points under Kwesi Nyantakyi across 101 competitive matches.

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Source: YEN.com.gh