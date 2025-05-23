Elmina Sharks owner, Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, might be a doyenne in politics, but has built a legacy in the hospitality industry

His Coconut Grove chain of hotels is an embodiment of Dr. Nduom’s lifelong pursuit of excellence

YEN.com.gh takes an inside look at the masterpieces situated on the coastlines of Elmina and Accra

When Ghanaians hear the name Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, politics and football often come to mind.

From his years in public service to owning Elmina Sharks FC and Sea Lion FC, his influence across sectors is well documented.

But away from campaign trails and football sidelines, he has quietly built something truly remarkable, an oasis of luxury known as Coconut Grove Hotels.

Coconut Grove: Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s hidden gem of hotel luxury

Spread across Elmina and Accra, this hotel chain is more than just accommodation; it’s an experience that blends comfort and Ghanaian charm.

In a country where the hospitality scene is evolving rapidly, Coconut Grove stands out by delivering world-class service in a setting that feels uniquely local yet internationally appealing, per Accrahotelsgh.

Situated along the scenic coastline, the hotel offers a serene escape from the chaos of everyday life.

It’s no surprise that dignitaries, business executives, and well-travelled guests choose it as a home away from home.

The architecture, decor, and ambience all speak the same language: taste and precision.

Each room type has been thoughtfully crafted to meet diverse needs, ranging from extended family stays to solo retreats or romantic getaways.

Inside Coconut Grove: Sneak peek and prices

Let’s start with the Family Suite. Designed with larger groups in mind, this setup offers a two-bedroom apartment-style unit, complete with a queen and twin bed, a cosy living area, and a panoramic view of the Atlantic Ocean.

At a starting price of GHC 2,676 (around $230), it’s a solid choice for vacationers who want space without sacrificing style.

For couples or friends seeking a quieter escape, the Standard Deluxe is ideal.

This room comes with a queen-sized bed, a garden-facing porch, and in-room tea-making facilities. Prices begin at GHC 1,978 (roughly $170), offering value without compromise.

Then comes the crown jewel: the Executive Suite. With rates starting at GHC 5,236 ($450), this suite is tailored for top-tier guests, per Coconutgrovehotels.

Think direct ocean views, a queen-sized bed, a kitchenette, a dedicated living area, and all the subtle touches that make a stay memorable.

It’s not just a room—it’s an experience that matches the lifestyle of high-profile individuals, much like a luxury box at a football stadium where you’re not just watching the game, but soaking in the prestige that comes with it.

The political world may buzz with headlines, and football may roar with weekend fixtures, but Dr. Nduom has quietly built a legacy

