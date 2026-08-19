Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler's noticeably different look has emerged in a fresh photo

Fans had already begun speculating about his appearance following an earlier post-match press conference

It remains unclear whether the change is the result of a medical procedure or a personal styling choice

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A fresh photo of Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler's noticeably different look has emerged, raising fresh questions among fans just ahead of the new Premier League season.

A fresh photo shows Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler's noticeably different look ahead of the new season. Image credit: Premier League.

Source: UGC

Fans had already begun speculating about a change in Hürzeler's appearance after he was spotted with a closely shaved buzz cut during a recent post-match press conference, a sharp contrast to the fuller, forward-styled look he had worn for much of last season.

That earlier moment sparked widespread reaction online, with no official confirmation ever offered by Hürzeler or the club at the time.

Fresh photo of Hürzeler's new look emerges

The latest image, a screengrab taken from a video posted by Brighton on their official social media page, shows Hürzeler smiling broadly while inside the club's stadium, with rows of blue seats visible behind him.

His hairline appears notably higher and thinner at the front compared to previous appearances, with a more receded look across the top of his head, a further departure from how he was pictured earlier in his Brighton tenure.

The photo of Hürzeler's new look, taken from Brighton's own social media video, is below.

Hürzeler's hair change remains an unconfirmed mystery

It remains unclear whether Hürzeler's changing appearance is the result of a medical procedure or simply a personal styling choice.

Neither Hürzeler nor Brighton and Hove Albion have issued any official statement addressing the matter, leaving fans to speculate based on photos and video clips alone.

This is not the first time his hair has drawn attention either, as his very first Brighton press conference back in 2024 sparked similar rumours after he arrived with an unusual haircut at the time.

Until an official comment is made, YEN.com.gh cannot confirm the exact cause behind the change.

Joao Pedro's two hairstyles emerge

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Chelsea forward Joao Pedro was spotted with two distinctive hairstyles ahead of the new season, one for matchdays and another for training sessions.

His tight cornrow braids remained his usual matchday look, while a separate training video showed him sporting a completely different natural afro away from games.

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Source: YEN.com.gh