Roy Keane questioned Cole Palmer's ability to elevate England after watching the Chelsea forward play against Brentford

Palmer has made only three England appearances since Thomas Tuchel took charge, with his last cap coming in March

The 24-year-old Chelsea attacker is facing growing competition for places after withdrawing from the recent Three Lions call-up

Roy Keane has taken aim at Cole Palmer's performances, arguing the Chelsea forward carries too many "bad habits" to be a genuine game-changer for England at the highest level.

The former Manchester United captain delivered his assessment on ITV after watching Palmer in action for Chelsea against Brentford, casting doubt over whether the 24-year-old can fulfill his potential on the international stage.

Roy Keane claims Cole Palmer does not have what it takes to take England to the next level. Photos by Mike Egerton/PA Images and Rob Newell - CameraSport.

Source: Getty Images

Roy Keane criticises Cole Palmer

Keane did not hold back in his critique, acknowledging Palmer's talent while questioning the fundamentals of his game.

"I watched his last game against Brentford, and if you think he's going to get England to another level and win trophies, forget about it," Keane said, as quoted by The Sun.

"I like Palmer; he's a talented boy, but he's got far too many bad habits, for me."

The comments arrive at a sensitive moment for Palmer, who withdrew from England's recent squad for the September-October international window despite being named by manager Thomas Tuchel in the squad.

Palmer has earned only three caps since Tuchel assumed the role, with his most recent appearance coming in March when he started the Three Lions' 1-0 friendly defeat to Japan at Wembley.

Palmer's club form and international absence

At club level, Palmer has been in productive form for Chelsea, contributing four goals and two assists across seven appearances this season, per Transfermarkt.

That output earned him a recall to Tuchel's plans after he was snubbed for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Inevitably, Palmer's decision to sit out the recent window led to the German coach issuing an implicit warning regarding his omission.

In his absence England suffered a 3-2 defeat to world champions Spain at Wembley in a Nations League fixture, raising further debate about the composition of the attacking unit.

With the Chelsea forward facing heightened competition for places and Keane's pointed remarks now adding to the scrutiny, Palmer will need to sustain his domestic form and address the questions raised about his game.

Cole Palmer appeals Twitch ban

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cole Palmer landed in trouble with Twitch and EA Sports after streaming EA Sports FC 27 before its official release.

The Chelsea star later pleaded publicly for his Twitch account to be reinstated after the broadcast was taken down.

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Source: YEN.com.gh