A Premier League manager has reportedly undergone a hair transplant ahead of the new Premier League season

Fans noticed the dramatic change during a recent post-match press conference and reacted swiftly online

There is no public evidence or official confirmation to back up the transplant claims so far this summer

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A new video has emerged showing a Premier League manager sporting a noticeably different look, sparking widespread speculation that he has reportedly undergone a hair transplant.

A Premier League manager's dramatic new look has sparked speculation online, though nothing has been officially confirmed. Image credit: Premier League.

Source: Twitter

The reveal comes just weeks after fresh concerns emerged over Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister's own hair transplant, after confirmation of the procedure rang alarm bells among fans ahead of the new season.

Mac Allister's transplant was performed at a specialised clinic in Buenos Aires during his summer break, with sources close to the player insisting it was scheduled well in advance to avoid any disruption to his pre-season training.

The manager's own reported procedure has now added to a growing list of football figures whose appearance changes have made headlines this summer.

Brighton boss's new look sparks transplant speculation

Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Fabian Hürzeler was spotted with a closely shaved buzz cut during a recent post-match press conference, a sharp contrast to the fuller, forward-styled look he wore for much of last season.

The change quickly caught fans' attention, with many admitting they struggled to focus on anything he said during the interview.

The X video showing Hürzeler's new look is below.

The video quickly drew a wave of reactions online, with fans more focused on his hairline than his post-match analysis.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Footy Tips wrote:

"I didn't hear a word he said. Just looking at the transplant the whole time."

STOP THAT MAX!!!! said:

"The only thing that makes me watch this video is the hairline, nothing else"

Shine commented:

"Sorry but you'd just shave that all off wouldn't you?"

Worlasi joked:

"Brother went on vacation in Turkey and decided to tell everyone without saying a word."

K added:

"Wow… how much stress is he under that he lost all that hair? What did you guys do to him over the summer?"

JordonR93 wrote:

"Can't wait to observe the results of his hair transplant as the season goes on. Hopefully Brighton don't end up in a relegation fight"

Just Nigel exclaimed:

"Came to see if I was the only one thinking 'Turkey' in the comments. Glad to see I wasn't alone."

Hürzeler, Brighton quiet on 'transplant'

Despite the widespread speculation, there is no public evidence or official confirmation from Hürzeler or Brighton to back up the transplant claims.

It is not the first time his hair has drawn attention either, as his very first Brighton press conference back in 2024 sparked similar rumours after he arrived with an unusual haircut at the time.

Brighton head into the new season with high expectations, having qualified for the UEFA Conference League for the first time and strengthened their squad over the summer.

Salah's move to Turkey draws transplant speculation

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, fans joked that Mo Salah's move to Turkish side Trabzonspor could give him access to free touch-ups on his own long-rumoured hairline.

The jokes played on Turkey's reputation as a hub for hair transplant tourism, with fans suggesting the timing of his transfer could not have worked out better for his appearance.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh