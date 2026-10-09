Barcelona manager Hansi Flick praised Lamine Yamal's attitude and mentality after the teenager's recent performances for club and country

Flick watched Yamal in action firsthand during Spain's match against England in London and described what he witnessed as incredible

The Barcelona boss pointed to Yamal's desire to improve every day as the key factor driving the teenage winger's rapid rise

FC Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has declared that Lamine Yamal possesses the qualities to become the best player in the world, suggesting the 19-year-old may have already reached that level.

Flick made the remarks in reference to Yamal's recent performances for both Barcelona and Spain, describing the winger's output across the first eight matches of the club season as extraordinary.

Barcelona coach backs Lamine Yamal to become the world’s best player ahead of the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony. Photo by Diego Souto.

Source: Getty Images

The German coach added that he had a chance to observe Yamal in person during Spain's fixture against England in London, which only reinforced his assessment.

"What I've seen in the matches against Spain and with us in the first eight games is incredible. I saw it live in London against England," Flick said.

Lamine Yamal praised, tipped to become best player

While acknowledging that younger players generally benefit from faster recovery times, Flick pointed to Yamal's genuine love of the game as a central reason for his consistency.

He noted that even when the teenager's training load has been lighter, his performance levels have remained high.

"It depends on each player; they're young and recover quickly. Lamine is young and enjoys playing football. If he doesn't train much, it's good that he's maintained this level," the Barcelona manager added.

Flick was equally emphatic about what he has witnessed from Yamal on the training pitch, citing the young Spaniard's self-belief and dedication as markers of a player destined for the very top.

"What we see here in training is very good. He'll be the best player in the world if he isn't already," Flick stated, as quoted by Tribuna.

Hansi Flick backs Yamal to keep improving

The Barcelona boss went further, outlining the specific qualities that set Yamal apart from his peers at such a young age.

"With his attitude, his mentality, his desire to improve every day... that's the right mentality, and so far he's on the right track, and I'm very happy about that," Flick said.

For Flick, Yamal's natural ability is only part of the equation. He has become one of the most talked-about young players in European football, with his combination of creativity, directness, and composure drawing widespread admiration from coaches and analysts across the game.

Psychic cat backs Yamal for Ballon d’Or 2026

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a psychic cat has tipped Lamine Yamal to win the 2026 Ballon d’Or ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Harry Kane.

The cat made its prediction by choosing from three labelled bowls in a video, adding an unusual twist to the race for football’s top individual award.

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Source: YEN.com.gh