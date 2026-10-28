Lamine Yamal's uncle went public with strong words after Harry Kane claimed the 2026 Ballon d'Or ahead of the Barcelona teenager

Speaking on Cadena SER, the uncle argued that Yamal's influence on the pitch sets him apart from the England captain

He also made a provocative remark about Kane's longevity at the highest level of football

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Lamine Yamal's uncle has waded into the Ballon d'Or conversation, publicly disputing Harry Kane's right to football's most coveted individual award after the Bayern Munich striker claimed the 2026 prize.

Lamine Yamal’s uncle appears to claim that the 2026 Ballon d'Or was rigged for Harry Kane. Photos by Franck Fife and Karwai Tang.

Source: Getty Images

Yamal's uncle suggests Ballon d'Or was rigged

Yamal finished third in the final standings, behind Kane and Kylian Mbappé. His uncle, however, was unwilling to accept the verdict quietly and took his case to Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

"My nephew was superb. He is the best player in the world, everyone knows that. If you are a football fan, you must watch Lamine, not Harry Kane," he said during the interview, as cited by talkSPORT.

While the uncle acknowledged Kane's credentials as a striker, he insisted the Barcelona winger's ability to shape matches from open play placed him in a different category altogether.

"The Englishman is a skilful striker, yes, but my nephew is the best player because of his striking brilliance on the pitch. He is the one who makes the difference," he added.

He also suggested that Yamal's age, just 19 at the time of the ceremony, may have influenced voters against awarding him the honour outright, though he indicated the youngster would have many more opportunities to win it.

His most provocative comment, however, centred on Kane's future in the game. He implied the England captain had limited time remaining at the top level, suggesting Kane had "only three days left on the pitch," a remark that drew considerable attention given Kane's stature in European football.

Ballon d'Or: Why Kane edged Yamal

Kane's Ballon d'Or triumph followed a consistently impressive campaign in which he delivered at the highest level in front of goal and cemented his place among the continent's most influential forwards.

Yamal, despite missing out on the top prize, continues to build an extraordinary reputation at Barcelona.

His third-place finish, achieved at just 19, signals the kind of trajectory that few players his age have ever managed, and the debate sparked by his uncle only adds to the intrigue surrounding what the Spanish winger might achieve in the years ahead.

Yamal backed to win 2027 Ballon d'Or

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that prediction platform Polymarket has named Lamine Yamal the early favourite for the 2027 Ballon d’Or.

Its forecast has gained attention after correctly predicting Harry Kane’s triumph in the 2026 edition.

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Source: YEN.com.gh