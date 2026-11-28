Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca shared an encouraging update on Antoine Semenyo's recovery from a knee injury

The Ghanaian has been sidelined since October, and City have collected just one point from their last four Premier League games without him

Maresca joked that City's last Premier League win came with Semenyo on the pitch, making his return even more urgent

Antoine Semenyo may be on his way back sooner than expected, with Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca confirming the Ghanaian forward has returned to training on the pitch and could be available as early as next week.

Semenyo, 26, has been out of action since picking up a knee injury during City's 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on October 17.

Antoine Semenyo could return to action soon, according to Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Maresca delivers positive news on Semenyo

Speaking ahead of Sunday's (November 29) high-stakes clash against Arsenal, Maresca offered supporters a reason to feel optimistic.

"We have good news; Antoine is quite close," the Italian manager said, as quoted by Man City's official website.

"He is already on the pitch — he is very close, hopefully it can be next week, we hope so."

The manager went a step further, throwing in a light-hearted but telling remark about how much the club needs the Black Stars attacker back in the fold.

"I told him in the Premier League the last game we won was with him on the pitch, so I said we need him back soon to win games," Maresca added.

Man City struggle in Semenyo's absence

That quip carries more weight than it might seem. Since Semenyo hobbled off in October, City's form has faltered badly.

Across eight matches in all competitions, the club have managed three wins, two draws and three defeats, per data culled from Flashscore.

Their Premier League form has been particularly troubling, with just a single point collected from four games, leaving them six points adrift of leaders Arsenal ahead of Sunday's fixture.

Before the injury, Semenyo had been building impressively on his first full campaign with the club, contributing two goals and three assists in his opening seven Premier League appearances, according to Transfermarkt.

His physical presence, pace and versatility across the attacking line had quickly made him a key figure in Maresca's setup.

Iliman Ndiaye offers an alternative

Maresca acknowledged that the squad has not stood still during the Ghanaian's absence. He singled out Iliman Ndiaye as a player who has stepped up and filled in admirably in Semenyo's position.

Even so, the City boss made clear that Semenyo's qualities are distinct and his return would give the team a meaningful boost, particularly with a demanding December schedule on the horizon.

Semenyo misses out on 2026 CAF POTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo had been left out of the final five nominees for the 2026 CAF Men's Player of the Year award after failing to progress from the initial 10-man shortlist.

Morocco dominates the final list with Achraf Hakimi, Brahim Diaz and Ismael Saibari, while Senegal's Sadio Mané and Pape Gueye complete the nominees.

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Source: YEN.com.gh