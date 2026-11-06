Jesus Owono is reportedly contemplating retirement after the death of CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel following their on-field collision

Owono continues to battle feelings of guilt despite receiving support from family, teammates and his club

Meanwhile, the Equatoguinean has deactivated his Instagram account after facing a wave of online abuse in the wake of the incident

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FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono is reportedly weighing up whether to continue his professional football career in the wake of the death of Jesús de Miguel.

The 25-year-old Equatorial Guinea international has been left in profound distress following the incident, with someone who has known him for over a decade describing the depth of his emotional struggle.

Jesus Owono reportedly considers retirement after Jesús de Miguel's tragic death. Photo by Europa Press Sports.

Source: Getty Images

The psychological toll on Owono after fatal collision

Ana Maye, general coordinator of Equatorial Guinea's men's national team, spoke to Mundo Deportivo and disclosed that she has known Owono since he was 14 years old.

She described a goalkeeper who remains haunted by what unfolded, particularly by thoughts of De Miguel's widow and their 18-month-old child.

Owono reportedly continues to carry a burden of guilt despite the backing he has received from his family, club teammates and FC Andorra as an institution.

Maye's account offers a rare window into the psychological weight that can fall on a player following an accidental on-field incident with fatal consequences.

The collision occurred during a Segunda División fixture between Andorra and Tenerife.

De Miguel sustained a serious chest injury after coming into contact with Owono and subsequently died in hospital. In the aftermath, Owono released a public statement describing the days that followed as the most painful of his life.

No confirmed retirement decision

No formal announcement has been made regarding Owono's future, and his reported thoughts on retirement should be read as an expression of the distress he is currently experiencing rather than a definitive career decision.

His situation draws attention to the importance of structured psychological support for players who find themselves involved in traumatic incidents during competition, particularly when the outcome is as devastating as this one.

Owono's future in professional football remains uncertain as he continues to navigate one of the most difficult periods any player could face.

A sadder update on Owono emerges

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Jesus Owono has remained at home since the on-field collision that claimed the life of Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel.

The 25-year-old is yet to resume training, with his mother, relatives and former teammates rallying around him for support.

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Source: YEN.com.gh