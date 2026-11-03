Spanish footballer Jesús de Miguel Alameda collapsed during a Segunda División match against FC Andorra after a heavy collision

The 29-year-old was rushed to hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit as his neurological condition deteriorated following the incident

CD Tenerife confirmed his passing on Tuesday, November 3, in an emotional club statement, asking the public to respect the family's privacy

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CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel Alameda has died at the age of 29, hours after a medical emergency brought his Segunda División match against FC Andorra to a devastating halt.

The Spanish club confirmed his death in an official statement released on Tuesday, November 3, disclosing that Alameda passed away at 8:00 a.m. that morning following a cardiorespiratory arrest suffered during the match.

Jesús de Miguel Alameda tragically dies hours after collapsing during CD Tenerife's Segunda División match against FC Andorra. Photo credit: @CDTOficial/X.

Source: Twitter

Jesús de Miguel's collision, which led to his sudden death

The incident occurred when Alameda collided heavily with Andorra goalkeeper Owono during the fixture.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance immediately after the emergency unfolded on the pitch.

Watch the horrific collision between Alameda and Owono, as shared on X (viewer discretion advised):

According to BBC Sport, once in hospital, his condition worsened as his neurological state declined, leading to his admission to the Intensive Care Unit.

Despite the medical care he received, Alameda did not recover. His death came just hours after the collapse.

Tenerife's tribute to Jesús de Miguel

In its statement, CD Tenerife expressed profound grief at the loss of the 29-year-old.

"Racked with pain, with a lump in our throats and unable to believe that this is true, we at CD Tenerife announce the tragic passing, this Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at 8:00 a.m., of Jesús de Miguel Alameda," the club wrote on X.

Tenerife also conveyed its condolences to Alameda's family and loved ones, noting that his relatives had expressed gratitude for the messages of support received while requesting that their privacy be respected during this period of mourning.

The club did not release further details about the specific medical circumstances that led to his death.

Alameda's passing has cast a deep shadow over Spanish football, with the sudden and tragic nature of his collapse drawing widespread sympathy from across the sport.

Portuguese player dies after collapsing

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Portuguese midfielder Quevin Castro died after collapsing during a friendly match on Saturday, August 22.

West Bromwich Albion, where he began his professional career, confirmed the tragic news and announced plans to pay tribute to him.

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Source: YEN.com.gh