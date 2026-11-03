CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest during a match after colliding with Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono

De Miguel was rushed to hospital by ambulance following the cardiac and respiratory emergency on the pitch

Tenerife released a statement confirming that the player's neurological condition has since deteriorated in the ICU

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CD Tenerife forward Jesús de Miguel is currently receiving specialist care in an intensive care unit after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest during a Segunda Division match on November 2.

The emergency arose when De Miguel went into a heavy collision with Andorra goalkeeper Owono.

CD Tenerife striker Jesús de Miguel is in intensive care after collapsing during his side's Segunda Division match against Andorra on November 2, 2026. Photo credit: @laligaa_neews/X.

Source: Twitter

The impact left him requiring immediate medical attention, and he was transported to hospital by ambulance shortly afterwards.

What is De Miguel's current medical condition?

In an update issued following the player's hospitalisation, CD Tenerife confirmed that De Miguel's neurological state has worsened neurologically

The club disclosed that he remains under close observation in the ICU, though no details about his prognosis have been shared publicly.

A cardiorespiratory arrest occurs when both the heart and breathing fail simultaneously.

The speed at which circulation and oxygen supply are restored plays a significant role in determining the extent of any neurological damage a patient may sustain.

Football community on alert

What began as a competitive fixture quickly turned into a deeply unsettling occasion for players, staff, and supporters on both sides.

The severity of the situation has drawn widespread concern from the football community, with many now watching closely for any further news from the club.

@patricia_bp wrote:

"I hope he recovers soon. A big hug to the player, his family, and CD Tenerife."

@nateykay21 added:

"I don’t understand how none of his team-mates are going after that keeper."

@Matostylah summed up:

"As if the guy were fighting for the World Cup final, I hope a ton of matches and a suspension from the club come raining down on him."

Tenerife has not yet indicated when a further update on the player's condition will be released.

The football world continues to hope for encouraging signs as De Miguel remains under the care of medical specialists.

Aduana Stars player collapses during GPL match

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Aduana Stars defender Remember Adomako collapsed during a Ghana Premier League clash against Swedru All Black Stars.

He was immediately rushed to hospital after medical personnel attended to him on the pitch.

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Source: YEN.com.gh